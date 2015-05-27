UPDATE 1-Dubai's Souq.com to make announcement on Amazon.com bid - sources
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON May 27 The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday said Office Depot Inc has agreed to pay $3.4 million in fines over its failure to report defects in two models of office chairs.
Office Depot received complaints that the chairs' seat backs failed, causing back injuries, the regulator said. The company neither admitted nor denied the commission's allegations. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.