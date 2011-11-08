* Administration sees "robust" development in Gulf
* Salazar says Arctic also important for development
By Ayesha Rascoe
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 The Obama administration will
allow "robust oil and gas development" in the Gulf of Mexico
starting in 2012, but will hold off on letting drillers into
Arctic waters until more is known about spill response
preparedness, according to a proposed five-year plan unveiled
on Tuesday.
The Outer Continental Shelf leasing plan includes 15
potential lease sales over 2012-2017, including 12 in the Gulf
of Mexico and three off the coast of Alaska.
"It will have an emphasis in the Gulf of Mexico," Interior
Secretary Ken Salazar said at a meeting for the department's
Ocean Energy Safety Advisory Committee. "We see robust oil and
gas development in the Gulf of Mexico."
While the drilling plan will emphasize the Gulf, Salazar
said the department also recognizes the Arctic as an area that
is important for drilling.
The plan includes lease sales in the Beaufort and Chukchi
Seas, but the areas would be opened up late in the five-year
period to allow for more studies on spill response
preparedness.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) already holds leases in the
Arctic it bought during the administration of George W. Bush,
but legal and regulatory hurdles have prevented drilling so
far.
If Shell gets the necessary approvals to begin drilling
exploratory wells, Salazar said, the company's activities will
help "with the development of additional information so we can
make better informed decisions about the future."
"Exploration plans and exploratory wells are a very
different reality to deal with than full-scale development,"
Salazar said.
Environmentalists have been critical of opening
exploration in the Arctic, warning that the region's extreme
climate would make an oil spill more complex and costly to
clean up compared to an accident in the Gulf.
"Spill prevention, containment and response systems are not
equipped to work in challenging Arctic conditions," said Athan
Manuel, the Sierra Club's director of Lands Protection Program.
"In short, when there is a spill in the Arctic, we will not be
able to clean it up."
EAST COAST OFF LIMITS
The Obama administration previously announced plans to open
some areas off the East Coast to drilling, but that proposal
was scrapped after last year's BP (BP.L) oil spill that dumped
millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
Representative Ed Markey, the top Democrat on the House
Natural Resources Committee, praised the plan for keeping the
East Coast free of drilling.
"We still don't know the answers about the long-term
effects of the BP oil spill on the fisheries of the Gulf, and
East Coast fishermen would rather never even have to ask those
types of questions about an Atlantic spill," he said in a
release.
Since the BP accident, Republicans and oil state Democrats
have complained that the Obama administration has needlessly
pulled back on offshore drilling and taken actions they say
sacrificed jobs and energy security.
Several of the Republican contenders for the presidential
nomination have made increased domestic drilling a major part
of their plans to bolster the economy.
The American Petroleum Institute called the
administration's plan a good first step, but wanted additional
areas opened.
