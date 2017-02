WASHINGTON Nov 8 U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said on Tuesday that the department's new five year offshore drilling plan will mostly focus on the Gulf of Mexico.

The department plans to release its proposal for offshore drilling lease sales from 2012 through 2017 at 12:00 p.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Marguerita Choy)