By Karen Brooks
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 18 Authorities have recovered
the body of a Filipino worker who went missing from an oil
platform that caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said
on Sunday.
Divers contracted by Black Elk Energy, which owns the
platform off the coast of Louisiana, found the body Saturday
evening while they were inspecting the structure, said U.S.
Coast Guard spokesman Carlos Vega.
Officials from the Philippine Embassy in Washington said the
body was one of two Filipino workers on the rig who were missing
after Friday's blaze. Divers have not found the second worker.
Their names have not been released.
"We continue to hope and pray that our other kababayan is
still alive and would be recovered soon," said Ambassador Jose
Cuisia Jr., using the Tagalog word for countryman.
The Coast Guard referred additional questions to Black Elk
officials, who have not returned calls seeking
comment.
The victims were employees of Grand Isle Shipyard Inc.,
which provides workers to Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations,
a Houston-based independent oil and gas company.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing
workers early Saturday evening after three helicopter crews, a
Coast Guard cutter and a plane spent the day scanning a 1,400
square-mile (3,625 square km) area around the platform.
The blaze was touched off on Friday when workers were
welding a pipe on a deck of the platform in shallow waters.
Twenty-two people were on board the rig when the fire broke out
and unleashed a black plume of smoke. Eleven workers were
evacuated and nine others were taken by helicopter to hospitals.
The platform sits in 56 feet (17 meters) of water 17 miles
(27 km) south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and production had been
shut down since mid-August, Black Elk said.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which
enforces offshore drilling regulations, is investigating.
The incident occurred a day after oil giant BP agreed to pay
a record $4.5 billion in penalties for the 2010 Gulf oil spill
that killed 11 workers and spewed 4.9 million barrels of oil.