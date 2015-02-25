Feb 25 A judge on Wednesday set bail at $1
million for an Ohio man accused in state charges of providing
support and money laundering in support of terror, prosecutors
said without identifying the people he was accused of aiding.
Abdirahman S. Mohamud, 23, a Columbus, Ohio, native, was
indicted Monday by a Franklin County grand jury on the charges,
according to court documents, and prosecutors were seeking for
bail to be set as high as $2.5 million.
The formal state charges are "soliciting or providing
support for act of terrorism" and "money laundering in support
of terrorism."
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said in the bond
motion that Mohamud is a flight risk, a danger to the public and
has every reason to flee the United States.
"Defendant provided material support and resources or
electronic devices to persons engaged in terrorism in the Middle
East and has traveled to that area of the world," O'Brien said
in his bail motion.
Separately, three men were charged on Wednesday with
conspiring to support Islamic State, including two who planned
to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of the radical group, U.S.
authorities said.
If he can post the bail, Mohamud will be placed on house
arrest and required to turn in his passport and driver's
license. He is also barred from accessing the Internet or
transferring bank funds.
Mohamud's attorney, Sam Shamansky, said his client would not
be able to meet the bond and expects his case to be shifted to
federal court.
"The county prosecutor working with the U.S. Attorney's
office decided to proceed first in state court to detain my
client," Shamansky said.
The indictment followed an 18-month FBI investigation into
Mohamud, which is continuing and may result in federal terrorism
charges, prosecutors said.
