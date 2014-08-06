By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Aug 6 A thousand inmates at an Ohio
women's prison dumped their lunch trays in protest after word
spread that maggots had been found on a serving line, a prisons
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Inmates at the prison in Marysville northwest of Columbus
staged the protest after finding the maggots and notifying
staff, dumping their food into trash bins, spokeswoman JoEllen
Smith said.
It was the second complaint about maggots at the prison,
which houses about 2,500 women, and one of several incidents
around Ohio prisons reported over the last year.
Maggots were also found on Tuesday near a serving line at
the Trumbull Correctional Institute near Warren. No prisoners
were served contaminated food in either incident, Smith said.
Ohio in 2013 awarded a two-year contract to Aramark
Correctional Services to provide food for state prisons. Ohio
has fined Aramark twice in 2014 for various reasons.
"It is our understanding that the latest alleged incident
occurred during a pre-meal service inspection and had no
connection to food service," Aramark spokeswoman Karen Cutler
said.
