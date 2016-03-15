WASHINGTON, March 15 Energy market dynamics
factored into the decision by the Obama administration to
reverse course on a proposal to open the southeastern Atlantic
coastal area to oil and gas drilling, the White House said on
Tuesday.
There were also objections from the Department of Defense,
commercial interests and local communities, a White House
spokesman said.
The U.S. Interior Department said earlier on Tuesday that it
would not allow drilling in the area, reversing a January 2015
proposal for new leases in the Atlantic as part of the
department's five-year plan to set new boundaries for oil
development in federal waters through 2022.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Alana Wise; Writing by Eric
Walsh)