WASHINGTON, March 15 The Obama administration
said Tuesday it will not open up drilling on the southeastern
Atlantic coast due to current oil market dynamics and strong
local opposition.
The U.S. Interior Department is expected to announce Tuesday
afternoon that it will not schedule any lease sales offshore in
the mid- and south Atlantic after "an extensive public input
process."
In addition to market and environmental concerns, the
Interior Department has decided to withdraw its plan to open up
the Atlantic coast to drilling due to conflicts with competing
commercial and military ocean uses.
The decision will reverse the proposal made by the Interior
Department in January 2015 for new leases in the Atlantic as
part of its five-year plan to set new boundaries for oil
development in federal waters through 2022.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)