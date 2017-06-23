(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Swetha Gopinath and Liz Hampton
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny
sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything
from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill
bits boring into the rocky earth.
The sensors are leading Big Oil's mining of so-called big
data, with some firms envisioning billions of dollars in savings
over time by avoiding outages, managing supplies and identifying
safety hazards.
The industry has long used sophisticated technologies to
find oil and gas. But only recently have oil firms pooled data
from across the company for wider operating efficiencies - one
of many cost-cutting efforts spurred by the two-year downturn in
crude oil prices.
ConocoPhillips says that sensors scattered across
its well fields helped it halve the time it once took to drill
new wells in Eagle Ford shale basin of South Texas.
By comparing data from hundreds of sensors, its program
automatically adjusts the weight placed on a drill bit and its
speed, accelerating the extraction of oil, said Matt Fox,
ConocoPhillips' executive vice president for strategy,
exploration and technology.
It is just one application, but if applied to the more than
3,000 wells ConocoPhillips hopes to drill in the Texas basin,
those small sensors could lead to "billions and billions of
dollars" in savings, Fox said in an interview.
"We started using data analytics in our Eagle Ford
business," he said. "And everywhere we look there are
applications for this."
The cost and complexity of such systems vary widely. Oil
giants such as ConocoPhillips buy a mix of off-the-shelf and
custom programs, along with data repositories. The Houston-based
producer's employees use Tibco Software Inc's Spotfire data
visualization package to analyze information from well sites.
Tibco declined to discuss its pricing.
Services firms including Schlumberger NV and General
Electric Co oil and gas unit sell sensor-equipped gear,
data repositories and software to improve producers'
decision-making.
Back when oil traded at more than $100 a barrel - before the
price crash in 2014 - data analysis was an "afterthought" for
most oil firms, said Binu Mathew, who oversees digital products
at GE Oil & Gas.
Now - with prices at about $43 a barrel after recovering
from a low of about $26 in early 2016 - "the efficiency aspect
is far, far more important," Mathew said.
FINDING HIDDEN VALUE
A survey by Ernst & Young last year examined 75 large oil
and gas companies and found that 68 percent of them had invested
more than $100 million each in data analytics during the past
two years. Nearly three quarters of those firms planned to
allocate between 6 and 10 percent of their capital budgets to
digital technology, the survey found.
Effectively mining large data sets could lead to supplanting
workers with artificial intelligence and machine learning
systems, according to firms selling and buying data-driven
technology.
Simple sensors already increase safety and savings by
eliminating the need to send workers to rigs or production
facilities to gather data. Automating drilling decisions can
produce more consistent results by cutting out human errors,
said Duane Cuku, vice president of sales for rig technology at
Precision Drilling Corp.
"The driller is now able to focus his attention on the well
- and the performance and safety of his crews - as opposed to
the manual manipulation of controls," Cuku said.
Occidental Petroleum Corp also uses an analytical
tool to find the best design for hydraulic fracturing wells. A
new version of the software analyzes data on well completions
and geology to recommend whether injecting steam or water would
produce more oil.
Abhishek Gaurav, a petroleum engineer for closely-held Texas
Standard Oil, said he uses big-data analytics to help his
company choose which properties to explore.
Using Spotfire, the same program utilized by Conoco,
Standard applies a combination of data science and petroleum
engineering to rank asking prices for land based on a variety of
completion, production and geological variables - such as the
amount of sand that likely would be required to complete a well
in a given formation.
The technique, Gaurav said, has reduced the time needed for
evaluating land parcels from weeks to hours - and resulted in
better decisions.
"We found value in properties when many other teams did
not," he said.
RECRUITING IN CALIFORNIA
Some of the information craved by oil firms isn't so easy to
gather or analyze.
Surveys and maps that companies use to acquire acreage for
drilling, for instance, are often not digitized. Older company
data on wells may be unstructured or spread among suppliers
using different storage formats, making integration and analysis
a challenge.
General Electric and its oil-and-gas unit are moving
aggressively into the business of digitizing industrial
equipment for other firms, and have invested in large data
processing centers for energy clients.
GE sees huge potential for market growth: A company study
estimated that only 3 percent to 5 percent of oil and gas
equipment is connected digitally, and less than one percent of
the data collected gets used for decision-making, the study
found.
Getting the industry more fully connected will take time.
"There is a huge amount of data prep, data sanitization and
data extraction needed for big data to be totally disruptive,"
said Kate Richard, chief executive at private equity investor
Warwick Energy.
She projects a major payoff from the technology is still
five or ten years away.
Oklahoma City-based Warwick - which manages interests in
thousands of wells across Oklahoma and Texas - is preparing for
that payoff by hiring people from tech hubs in California,
Richard said.
"They all have computer programming and data science
backgrounds," she said.
