NEW YORK, Dec 21 Lower tax revenues because of
job losses in energy and related sectors due to the collapse in
oil prices will hit the budgets of oil-producing states through
the remainder of this fiscal year and next, Moody's Investors
Service said on Monday.
Moody's comments came after Oklahoma revised down its
revenue projections last Tuesday for the remainder of the
current fiscal year by $444 million, or 8 percent, and by 13
percent for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The price of U.S. crude has fallen to its lowest
level in seven years at just over $34 per barrel. The price has
fallen nearly 70 percent over the last 18 months.
Moody's analysts expect to see a similar dynamic to Oklahoma
in Alaska, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas, with
those states having to dip into budget reserves to meet
shortfalls.
New Mexico, North Dakota, and Texas are more insulated than
Alaska and Louisiana from the fall in oil prices because their
economies are more diversified and they have substantial
reserves, Moody's noted.
Below is a table provided by Moody's that outlines the
credit characteristics of the six big U.S. oil producing states.
Budget Financial Ability Industrial
reliance on reserves to to raise diversity
oil revenues operating revenues
revenues
Alaska 89% 353.2% Average 0.19
Louisiana 16% 4.0% Below 0.66
Average
New Mexico 19% 11.7% Average 0.70
North Dakota 6% 51.3% Average 0.44
Oklahoma 4% 5.3% Below 0.68
Average
Texas 11% 19.3% Above 0.85
Average
