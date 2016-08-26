(Adds details, more milestones)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Hedge funds and other
speculators raised their bullish bets on U.S. crude oil in the
past week by the most on record fueled by speculation that
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree
next month to a production freeze deal with non-OPEC members.
Money managers, including hedge funds, raised their net long
U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Aug. 23
for the third consecutive week to the highest since early June,
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
showed on Friday.
The speculator group raised its combined futures and options
position in New York and London by a massive 88,924 contracts to
241,196 during the period, the biggest increase on record dating
back to 2006.
U.S. crude futures rose about 3.0 percent in a choppy
week to Aug. 23, as investors weighed burgeoning Chinese fuel
exports, more Iraqi and Nigerian crude shipments and a rising
U.S. oil rig count against the possibility of a production
freeze deal by major producers.
Gross short positions among speculators in U.S. crude fell
by a massive 66,247 contracts to 96,985, the lowest in two
months, in a sign that much of the rally over the last few days
have been driven by short covering.
Since then, Saudi has dashed hopes of a deal, when Energy
Minister Khalid Al-Falih told Reuters that "we don't believe any
significant intervention in the market is necessary."
OPEC members will meet on the sidelines of the International
Energy Forum, which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria
from Sept. 26-28.
The U.S. gasoline markets have also come into the limelight
in recent days as a glut in refined products threatens to dent
demand for crude.
However, CFTC data showed speculators turned bullish on
gasoline, with a combined futures and options net long position
of 15,079 contracts in the week to Aug. 23.
On Friday, oil prices settled marginally higher after a
choppy session as traders reacted to comments from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen and reports of missile activity in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
James Dalgleish)