(Repeats story published Thursday to widen distribution with no
changes)
By Jonathan Leff
Jan 15 China's state-run oil refiner Sinopec
Corp has purchased its first ever batch of U.S. crude
oil for export, a source told Reuters on Thursday, a landmark
transaction after the ending of a four-decade ban on domestic
exports.
The cargo, due to be loaded from a Gulf Coast port in March,
may mark the start of a sustained flow of U.S. oil to China, the
world's second-largest buyer, which is eager to diversify its
energy sources. Unipec, its trading arm, also has the advantage
of leased oil storage tanks in the Caribbean, which could allow
it to blend U.S. shale with cheap, heavy Latin American crudes
for a bespoke mix ideally suited to its plants back home.
While the first unfettered exports of domestic crude have
already set sail to Europe, those cargoes are generally seen as
one-off shipments by companies eager to make a point after
fighting for two years to end the ban. Based on current U.S. and
world prices, the cargoes do not appear profitable, traders
said.
With China, the calculations are less straightforward. As
the world's second-biggest oil refiner, Sinopec buys more crude
oil than almost any other company, and has worked to improve its
supply security by seeking out diverse sources.
"U.S. crude oil exports are positive news for the global
market, and make it possible for Asia-Pacific refiners to
diversify their supply if the crude is economically
competitive," a company source said. "Our upcoming storage
capacity in the Caribbean is well-suited to this development."
The source declined to comment on any further details of the
transaction, including the variety of crude, price or supplier.
A Sinopec Corp representative said the company does not
comment on specific deals.
Due to shipping limitations along the Gulf Coast, it is
likely to be around 600,000 barrels, a relatively tiny sum
equivalent to about two hours' worth of China's overall imports.
That would make it worth about $20 million, too small to put a
serious dent in a $30 billion a month trade deficit with China.
But it carries symbolic significance as the United States
enters a new era of free oil trade after Congress moved with
surprising speed and success last month to scrap the
longstanding ban on most overseas shipments.
A handful of companies including producer ConocoPhilips
and Swiss trader Vitol SA raced to ship the
first cargoes, which sailed in recent weeks from Gulf Coast
ports. But with benchmark U.S. crude oil futures trading at a
premium of over $1 a barrel versus global market Brent, traders
said most buyers are better off shopping overseas than shipping
U.S. crude abroad.
BUY AND BLEND?
This shipment is set to flow directly to China, said the
source, but future cargoes may go instead to St. Croix, in the
U.S. Virgin Islands. A shuttered refinery in St. Croix was
rescued from bankruptcy in December and is being reborn as a
large oil storage hub.
At the St. Croix site, Sinopec agreed to lease 10 million
barrels worth of crude tank capacity for 10 years as part of a
revival led by U.S. private equity firm ArcLight Capital and
Connecticut-based commodity trader Freepoint. It is not expected
to be ready for use until later in the year, however.
The St. Croix base would give Sinopec the ability to blend
close to the source and save on shipping costs back to China.
While a landmark shipment, it will not be the first time
China has bought crude from the United States, data show.
Two unusually small cargoes of around 200,000 barrel each
were shipped to China from the San Francisco Bay area in April
and May last year, according to U.S. and Chinese trade data. The
content of those cargoes could not be verified, and it is
possible they were trans-shipments of foreign crude.
Apart from such sporadic shipments, China has imported
almost no U.S. crude outside of a brief space of cargoes from
Alaska in the late 1990s, when Alaskan North Slope crude was
exempted from the ban at a time of surging output.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff in New York; Additional reporting
by Chen Aizhu in Beijing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)