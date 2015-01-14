By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 ConocoPhillips has
asked the U.S. Commerce Department for guidance on whether it
can ship its minimally treated light oil abroad, though the
company does not believe it makes sense to export it now, the
company's CEO said on Wednesday.
U.S. oil drillers that have enjoyed a boom over the last six
years are pressuring the government to lift the 40-year ban on
oil exports, a remnant of the 1970s Arab oil embargo that led to
fears of energy shortages.
The Bureau of Industry and Security at the commerce
department said on Dec. 30 that it had given permission for
exports of treated light oil called condensate to "some"
companies without going into detail. The permissions do not lift
the export restriction, but have given confidence to companies
that want to ship light oil to markets in Asia and Europe.
Conoco Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told reporters at
the Center for Strategic and International Studies research
institute that the company has "an application in front of" the
Department of Commerce.
"We're looking at the rulings and taking a look at how our
condensate compares to the condensate that they have ruled in,"
Lance said.
Another energy major, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said
earlier this week that it received U.S. approval to export
condensate.
With oil prices falling by more than half since June to less
than $50 a barrel, Shell said it would export the condensate
when it was sufficiently profitable.
Conoco's Lance said now might not be the time for Conoco to
export any condensate.
"We don't think we have significant differentials to being
able to export, but if that situation were to change we would
look at that, and we are looking at that," Lance said.
The Commerce Department has given previous approvals to
Enterprise Partners, Pioneer Natural Resources
and Peaker Energy.
Some analysts have said condensate exports could rise from
200,000 barrels per day to as much as 1 million bpd by the end
of next year. Lance questioned whether drillers could produce
that much condensate, however.
