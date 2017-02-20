(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Swetha Gopinath and Arathy S Nair
Feb 17 U.S. shale producers are facing their
first production cost increase in five years in 2017 as industry
activity picks up and energy service providers hike fees to take
a bigger share of the profits generated by higher oil prices.
Drilling innovations over the past decade have generated a
dizzying reduction in the cost of pumping oil from shale
formations across the United States - the world's largest energy
consumer - triggering an energy revolution and a production
boom.
When that boom ended with the onset of a two-year global
price war in 2014, shale producers responded with even deeper
cost cuts. Technological breakthroughs allowed producers to
wring more oil from the rock and halved the per-barrel price
needed to turn a profit.
But for the first time since 2012, shale producers will see
a rise in break-even production costs this year, according to
data from Rystad Energy, which surveys producers. The per-barrel
costs will rise an average of $1.60 across the shale patch to
$36.50.
For a chart of the fall and recent rise of shale oil
production costs, see: tmsnrt.rs/2lxKeeX
The drive to lower costs has run its course for now, and
service firms are leveraging power in the more crowded
oilfields, such as the Permian basin in West Texas, to eke out
higher payments from producers.
Firms that supply rigs, crews, technological expertise are
clamoring to take back discounts they extended during the slump,
in some cases asking for between 10 percent and 15 percent more
as the number of rigs and crews deployed in the fields rises.
Producers expect that to continue.
"In the Permian, activity has picked up, and going forward
we would expect to see some pressure," Chevron Corp's
Chief Executive John Watson said on an earnings call last month.
Oil service providers acknowledge, however, that their price
hikes may not stick until drillers generate enough demand to
burn through the remaining spare capacity in the oil service
sector.
In a securities filing on Feb. 8, service provider Baker
Hughes Inc cautioned that drilling "activity needs to
increase meaningfully before excess service capacity can be
substantially absorbed and meaningful pricing recovery takes
place."
PERMANENT COST SAVINGS
Service inflation represents only a fraction of the expected
rise in international crude prices this year. A Reuters poll of
31 analysts and economists forecast benchmark U.S. oil prices
will average $56.08 per barrel in 2017, up from $43.47 last
year.
Between half and two-thirds of the cost savings achieved
during the oil price slump are likely to become permanent even
if oil prices tick higher, according to industry experts and
company estimates.
Shale companies deployed more rigs than they have done in
sixteen months last week, and have steadily
increased the number in the field to take advantage of crude
prices that have mostly held at more than $50 per barrel since
the world's top oil exporters, both OPEC and non-OPEC, agreed to
cut supplies in late November.
A further rise in the oil price could quickly stir drilling
activity across the United States, which would in turn
accelerate service fee and labor cost inflation. That is a
worrying development for an industry that has lately gotten used
to costs heading only down.
There were 207 hydraulic fracturing fleets at work in
January across the U.S., up 20 percent from last June, according
to data from Houston-based Primary Vision, which tracks oilfield
service equipment usage.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co has its own fracturing
crews, which it hopes will help offset rising service costs
elsewhere.
"I believe we will be able to keep our inflation numbers
down to more like approximately 5 percent, but the internal plan
is to make sure that cost inflation is offset by our efficiency
gains," Pioneer Natural Chief Executive Tim Dove said on a
post-earnings call earlier this month.
HEDGING AGAINST INFLATION
Other companies have locked in contracts to insulate
themselves from the rise in service and labor costs. WPX Energy,
a leading shale oil producer in North Dakota and Texas, has
sought to protect against price inflation through contracts for
sand, stimulant, equipment and services, said CEO Rick Muncrief
in an interview.
Other companies including Hess Corp hope to beat the
inflation forecasts with yet more efficiency gains.
Hess hopes to wring more barrels out of each well with new
techniques that allow it to conduct hydraulic fracturing at 60
spots along a well, up from the usual 50, president Greg Hill
said on a conference call last month.
In addition, using more sand and other proppants - used to
keep fissures in shale rock open - in the wells should help
boost production, Hill said.
Oil producers can already count on many cost savings
achieved in recent years, such as reductions in the time it
takes to drill wells, said Gürcan Gülen, an energy economist at
the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at
Austin.
"Once you know better how to do things, you're not going to
change that when oil prices move higher," said Gülen.
But the possibility of more deep cost reductions are, for
the most part, gone.
A number of companies saw break-even costs at the wellhead -
the price required to profit from oil at a new well - stagnate
between the third and fourth quarters, data from Rystad Energy
showed.
"To certain producers, there's a little bit of opportunity
to lower costs more," said Bill Costello, a portfolio manager at
Westwood Holdings Group. "But those are few and far between."
(Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gary
McWilliams, Simon Webb and Brian Thevenot)