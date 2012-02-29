WASHINGTON Feb 29 U.S. oil demand in December was 231,000 barrels per day more than previously estimated, but still down 984,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

U.S. oil demand in December was revised up by 1.25 percent to 18.738 million bpd from EIA's earlier estimate of 18.507 million bpd. Demand was down 4.99 percent from the 19.722 million bpd posted for the month last year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)