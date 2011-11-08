* Demand from industrialized countries stagnates
* Growth to come from China, other developing countries
WASHINGTON Nov 8 Global oil demand will grow
slightly less than previously projected this year and next, the
U.S. government forecast on Tuesday in a report that gave
petroleum markets little new direction.
The Energy Information Administration lowered its world oil
consumption growth forecast by about 50,000 barrels per day
from its previous estimate. The agency also cut its projection
for 2011 global oil demand growth by 150,000 bpd.
The agency forecast the world will burn 89.62 million bpd
in 2012, down 220,000 bpd from its previous forecast, and 88.23
million bpd this year, down 170,000 bpd from its previous
forecast.
"The forecast hasn't significantly changed," said Tancred
Lidderdale, an analyst at the EIA. "The uncertainties on demand
are still the same -- what's going on with the economy and what
the contagion effects of what's going on in Europe might be."
European Union finance ministers are struggling to shore up
sagging banks and avert a credit squeeze amid the euro zone
debt crisis.
China and other emerging economies account for all of the
projected crude oil consumption growth through 2012, the EIA
said in its short term energy outlook, the first of three major
international oil supply reports this month.
Consumption in countries in the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development is projected to decline by 0.4
million bpd in 2011 and remain mostly flat in 2012 as the
economy struggles, the EIA said.
In terms of supply, crude production from the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to be mostly
flat this year and slip slightly next year. The EIA forecast
2012 OPEC production will be 29.76 million bpd, down 250,000
bpd from previously forecast, and 2011 output will be 29.72
million bpd, practically unchanged.
The EIA expects crude exports from Libya, which resumed at
the end of September, to rise to 0.35 million bpd during the
first quarter of 2012, and to 0.8 million bpd by the end of the
year. That compares with exports of 1.5 million bpd before they
were disrupted by the uprising.
Non-OPEC supply should rise both this year and next, the
EIA said. The EIA raised the 2012 forecast by 17,000 barrels
per day to 53.28 million barrels per day as Canada, China, the
United States and other countries outside of the production
group boost output. It raised its 2011 non-OPEC output forecast
by 18,000 bpd to 52.45 million bpd.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe)
