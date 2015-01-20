NEW YORK Jan 20 Oil drilling in the United
States will continue to fall in the first half of this year, and
could even halve, according to major oil service companies
looking to past slowdowns as a guide.
Baker Hughes Inc and Halliburton Co, two of
the largest U.S. oil service firms, were outwardly confident at
the release of quarterly earnings on Tuesday. They have
weathered downturns in the past, and this time is no different,
they said.
But as these companies turned to the map of past price
meltdowns to show what might happen in 2015, they agreed that
drilling activity would continue to slow sharply in the first
quarter of 2015 and could remain subdued for months more.
The predictions, which remain somewhat vague even seven
months into the price slide, will come as little surprise to
investors who have already noticed a slowdown in drilling
activity following a 60 percent fall in oil prices
since June.
But they do offer the clearest signal yet of how two of
America's most integral energy powerhouses view the downturn.
"We can look at previous cycles for insight," Jeff Miller,
president of Texas-based Halliburton said on a conference call
with analysts on Tuesday. "While history doesn't always repeat,
sometimes it rhymes."
The way the rig count reacted to price decreases in
2001-2002 and 2008-2009 is now offering some insight into what
might happen this time around, executives from both Baker Hughes
and Halliburton said.
"In those (past) cases we experienced a rapid correction to
the rig count going from peak to trough over a three-quarter
period," Miller said.
Between July 2001 and April 2002, the oil rig count, a fifth
of today's size, fell 35 percent from 223 to 145, according to a
long-running weekly survey published by Baker Hughes. Over the
same time period the total oil and gas rig count dropped from
nearly 1,300 to 738.
A similar turnaround this time would mean that the oil rig
count, which began to fall in October, may not bottom out until
half way through the year.
The fall in oil prices has rippled across the U.S. energy
industry in recent months, forcing companies to idle rigs at the
quickest rate in 20 years, cut costs and lay off staff. With
relatively deep pockets, Baker Hughes and Halliburton are well
placed to stave off the impacts of a downturn compared with the
hundreds of smaller firms that are being squeezed by severe cost
cuts.
But they are not beyond concern. Baker Hughes said on
Tuesday that it would reduce capital expenditure by 20 percent
in 2015, and warned of a continued reduction in the rig count.
Baker Hughes expects the average rig count in the first quarter
of 2015 to fall 15 percent versus the previous quarter's
average, it said on Tuesday.
"What we have learned in the past is that when the market
turns down, it turns swiftly," Baker Hughes chief executive
Martin Craighead said on a conference call. "In each of the last
three downturns dating back to the 1990s, we have seen North
American rig counts fall between 40 percent and 60 percent in
the space of only 12 months."
It is unclear if Craighead was referring to the total rig
count or just the oil rig count. But a 50 percent reduction in
the U.S. oil rig count would bring rigs down from a record high
of 1,609 in November to 800 by the second half of 2015, the
lowest level since early 2011.
The areas expected to be worst hit include the Bakken shale
in North Dakota and the Permian Basin in Texas, Craighead said.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Jessica
Resnick-Ault and Lisa Shumaker)