NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week, while gasoline stocks and distillate inventories fell,
data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 3.4 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 785,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 271,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.2 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
817,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 3 million barrels, versus expectations for
a 1.7 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 417,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)