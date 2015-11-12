NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week as imports jumped, while swollen gasoline stocks decreased
and distillates unexpectedly rose as refiners hiked output, data
from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels
to 487 million in the last week, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 1.0 million barrels. Stockpiles
have now risen for seven consecutive weeks, nearing the modern
day record high above 490 million barrels touched in April.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.237 million barrels, the biggest weekly
increas since March, the EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 302,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed, pushing output to its highest rate on
record for this time of year. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.8 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks, which have been hovering at
seasonal record highs since early October, fell by 2.1 million
barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll
for a 807,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 352,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
931,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed. Inventories now stand
at their highest for this time of year since 2010.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 434,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff)