NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week as imports jumped, while swollen gasoline stocks decreased
and distillates unexpectedly rose as refiners hiked output, data
from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels
to 487 million in the last week, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 1.0 million barrels. Stockpiles
have now risen for seven consecutive weeks, nearing a record
high above 490 million barrels touched in April.
"It's another data point highlighting the oil glut in the
U.S. or the global markets for that matter," said Chris Jarvis,
analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.
"With inventories approaching record levels, coupled with
weak equity markets and a stronger dollar, we would not be
surprised to see a retest of the $38 level set in August."
The EIA data came on the heels of an OPEC report that
suggested the producer group could have a daily supply surplus
of more than half a million barrels by 2016 if it continued
pumping at current rates.
Brent futures were down $1.24, or 2.7 percent, at
$44.57 a barrel by 11:38 a.m. EST (1638 GMT). The session low
was $44.33, the lowest since Aug 27.
U.S. crude futures fell by $1.10, or 2.6 percent, to
$41.83.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.237 million barrels, the biggest weekly
increase since March, the EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 302,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed, pushing output to its highest rate on
record for this time of year. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.8 percentage point.
Gasoline stocks, which have been hovering at
seasonal record highs since early October, fell by 2.1 million
barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll
for a 807,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 352,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
931,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. Inventories now stand
at their highest for this time of year since 2010.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 434,000
barrels per day.
"The substantial crude oil inventory rise is a definitive
negative for the market and prices, but strong demand for
gasoline and a large rise in distillate demand is a silver
lining for market bulls," said John Kilduff, partner at New York
energy hedge fund Again Capital.
"Still, crude and refined products remain over-supplied in
virtual glut conditions."
