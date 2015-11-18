(Adds comments)
NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. crude stockpiles inched up
higher towards record highs last week, but the rise was below
analysts' expectations, while distillate inventories fell as
seasonal demand has begun to set in, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 252,000 barrels to 487.3
million barrels in the week to Nov. 13, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 1.9 million barrels.
Eight straight weekly increases have boosted stockpiles to
within a hair of their modern-day record 490.9 million barrels
in April.
Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. crude futures delivery
hub rose 1.5 million barrels to 56.9 million
barrels, EIA said, a second consecutive increase. Stocks hit a
record 62 million barrels in April.
Analysts point out that the crude build would have been
larger if it were not for U.S. crude imports
falling 409,000 bpd last week.
"This week's data point is unlikely going to relieve the
selling pressure on the oil markets with U.S. stocks at record
levels for this time of year and knocking on the all-time high,"
Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick,
Maryland.
U.S. crude futures gained marginally on the
smaller-than-forecast build and were up 13 cents at $40.80 a
barrel by 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT).
Refinery crude runs rose 137,000 barrels per
day to 16.08 million bpd, EIA data showed, with plants
continuing to run at their fastest rate on record for this time
of year. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.8
percentage point to 90.3 percent of capacity.
"There's a little bit of everything in this report: a
bearish build for gasoline, a bullish draw for distillates, and
a benign minor build for crude inventories," said Matt Smith,
director of commodity research at energy database and
consultancy Clipper Data.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.0 million barrels,
breaking a string of declines, compared with analysts'
expectations in a Reuters poll for a 367,000-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 791,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
533,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. Still, they remained
at their highest for this time of year since 2010.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Marguerita Choy)