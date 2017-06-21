(Adds price movement after the report, comment)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. crude oil and gasoline
stockpiles fell last week, while distillate inventories rose,
the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 2.5 million barrels in
the week to June 16, surpassing analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 2.1 million barrels, as imports rose
marginally by 56,000 barrels per day.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures fell by 1.08 million barrels, EIA
said.
Crude initially climbed on the report, but quickly
retreated. By 11:24 a.m. (1524 GMT), U.S. crude futures
were down 10 cents at $43.41 a barrel and Brent crude
fell 23 cents to $45.79 a barrel.
The price gains in the report's immediate aftermath were
hard to sustain because they were not structural changes said
Abhishek Kumar, Senior Energy Analyst at Interfax Energy’s
Global Gas Analytics in London.
“U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles are significantly higher
compared with their five-year averages, which will weigh on
prices," Kumar said. "Meanwhile, oil output in the country is
still rising despite recent declines in oil prices.”
U.S. crude production has been steadily growing and last
week rose to 9.35 million bpd, up 20,000 bpd from the previous
week, the EIA said.
Gasoline stocks fell 578,000 barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations for a seasonally unusual
443,000-barrel gain, which had been seen as bearish in the
market. Stocks of the motor fuel had also risen unexpectedly by
2.1 million barrels in the previous week, despite the start of
the summer driving season.
"Gasoline demand rebounded smartly to more normal levels for
this time year, giving credence to the view that some of the
lackluster demand was weather-related," said John Kilduff, a
partner at Again Capital Management.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 1.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a
465,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
Refinery crude runs fell by 104,000 bpd as
utilization rates fell 0.4 percentage point to 94
percent of total capacity, EIA data showed.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Marguerita Choy)