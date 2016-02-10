(Updates throughout with comment)
NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. crude stockpiles fell
unexpectedly last week as imports slumped, while gasoline
inventories hit a record high for a second week, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
After two consecutive weeks of record highs, crude
inventories fell 754,000 barrels in the week to
Feb. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of
3.6 million barrels. The decline was only the fourth decrease
since the end of September.
U.S. crude imports fell by 1.1 million barrels
per day, the biggest weekly decline since December 2014, to 7.1
million bpd.
Crude stocks at Cushing Oklahoma, delivery hub for crude
futures, however, rose 523,000 barrels to record
64.7 million barrels, EIA said.
"It looks like the unexpected crude draw was due to lower
imports," said Scott Shelton, broker and commodities specialist
with ICAP. "This is a slight improvement in the oil inventory
data, but I don't think this is enough to make people think the
lows are in."
U.S. crude futures initially rose on the news,
topping $29 a barrel, but quickly retreated, and was at $27.85,
down 9 cents on the day by 11:03 a.m. EST (1603 GMT). Brent
crude rose above $31.70 a barrel, and then pared gains,
retreating to $31.06.
The lower imports may be attributed to inclement weather
that delayed vessels in the U.S. Gulf from unloading crude, said
Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Data provider,
ClipperData.
"The volume of crude still waiting to offload is still over
20 million barrels - double the volume we normally see - which
could impact the number in the coming week. This is all a
temporary influence however, and means we will see a humongous
pending crude build in the weeks to come."
Refinery crude runs fell 105,000 bpd, as
refinery utilization rates fell 0.5 percentage
point to 86.1 percent of capacity.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.3 million barrels to a
new record high of 255.7 million barrels, compared with
analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 417,000 barrels
gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.6 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
"The rise in gasoline and distillate inventories will weigh
on the complex further and should keep a lid on any rebound in
crude oil prices from the surprise drawdown," said John Kilduff,
partner at hedge fund Again Capital in New York.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Marguerita Choy)