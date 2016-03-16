(Adds analyst comment, prices, report details)
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. crude oil stocks rose
last week rose to record highs for a fifth straight week while
gasoline inventories fell amid strong demand for the motor fuel,
data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories increased 1.3 million barrels
in the week to March 11 to 523.2 million, a much smaller build
than the 3.4 million-barrel increase expected by analysts.
It was also lower than the 1.5 million-barrel build reported
on Tuesday by industry group, the American Petroleum Institute.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude oil futures rose 545,000 barrels, hitting a
fresh all-time high of 67.5 million, EIA said.
U.S. crude futures held gains after the
smaller-than-expected build and as traders focused on
confirmation that major producers will meet next month to
discuss plans to freeze output to help to erode the global
glut.
By 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), U.S. futures were up
3.7 percent at $37.71 per barrel.
"The data is moderately bullish with crude builds less than
expected, coupled with strong gasoline demand driven by lower
prices at the pump," said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk
Management in Frederick, Maryland.
Gasoline demand over the past four weeks was up 6.4 percent
from a year ago at 9.4 million barrels per day.
Still stocks of the motor fuel fell 747,000
barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.3
million-barrel drop.
Analysts said the smaller-than-expected draw struck a
bearish note, with gasoline futures erasing most of their
earlier gains, last trading 0.6 percent higher at $1.4161 per
gallon, off an intraday high of $1.4356.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 1.1 million barrels, inline with expectations,
the EIA data showed.
Refinery crude runs rose by 85,000 bpd and
refinery utilization rates fell by 0.1 percentage
point to 89 percent of total capacity.
(Reporting By Josephine Mason; Additional reporting by Barani
Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)