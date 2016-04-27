(Adds detail, market comment, oil price reaction)
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. crude oil stockpiles
rose last week to a fresh record high as lower refinery
production offset a drop in imports, while distillate
inventories fell more than expected, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 2 million barrels in the
week to April 22, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 2.4 million barrels.
"The build in crude oil inventories, even though expected by
most analysts, has dashed the bullish hopes that were fostered
by the unexpected draw reported yesterday by the API," said
David Thompson, executive vice-president at energy-specialized
commodities broker Powerhouse in Washington, referring to a 1.1
million-barrel drawdown reported by trade group the American
Petroleum Institute late Tuesday.
Following the data, U.S. crude turned negative, and
was down 25 cents at $43.79 a barrel at 11:01 a.m. (1501 GMT).
Brent crude fell 0.5 cents to $45.69 a barrel.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 1.8 million barrels, EIA said.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 688,000
barrels per day.
Refinery crude runs fell 257,000 bpd, EIA data
showed. Refinery utilization rates dropped 1.3
percentage points to 88.1 percent of capacity.
"A drop in refinery utilization helped to offset lower
imports, leading to a solid build to crude inventories,"
said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at New
York-headquartered energy data provider ClipperData. "Despite
lower refinery runs, gasoline stocks still showed a build, with
throughput edging lower on the prior week."
Gasoline stocks rose 1.6 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
400,000-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 1.7 million barrels, significantly more than
the 314,000-barrel drop expected, the EIA data showed.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)