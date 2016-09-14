(Adds additional details, prices, comments)
By David Gaffen
Sept 14 U.S. crude oil stocks fell last week,
confounding expectations that inventories would rise to make up
for the previous week's drawdown, which was the biggest in 15
years, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 559,000 barrels in the
week ended Sept. 9, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll
for an increase of 3.8 million barrels.
It comes one week after a drop of more than 14 million
barrels that was attributed to the effects of Tropical Storm
Hermine, which sat off the U.S. Gulf Coast for several days.
U.S. crude imports recovered last week, rising
1.1 million barrels per day after plummeting 1.7 million bpd the
previous week to a record low. Gulf Coast crude stocks jumped
2.3 million barrels.
The price of oil was driven lower by the notable increase in
imports and hike in stocks of distillate products, traders said.
"So the million-dollar question is really a 14.5 million
barrel question...as in where did all those barrels go to? The
market was expecting some sort of a 'make up call' after last
week's storm affected mega-draw," said David Thompson, executive
vice president at commodities-focused broker Powerhouse in
Washington.
Crude futures, which had been drifting lower prior to the
news, briefly surged before resuming their decline. U.S. crude
fell nearly 2 percent to $44.07 a barrel, touching a
one-week low. Brent crude lost 1.8 percent at $46.26 a
barrel.
Some of the drawdown this past week was the result of a
decline in inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
for crude futures, where stocks fell 1.3 million
barrels, EIA said.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 4.6 million barrels, the biggest weekly
increase since January, putting them at their highest level on a
seasonal basis in six years.
The expectation was for an increase of 1.5 million barrels,
according to Reuters polling.
U.S. ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures fell 2.6
percent, leading the energy trading complex lower.
"The big rise in distillate inventories should weigh, as the
category assumes the mantle of seasonal leadership," said John
Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
"Next week's report will be telling, whether last week's
lost barrels finally show up in the petroleum balance sheet."
Gasoline stocks rose 567,000 barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations for a 343,000-barrel gain.
Refinery crude runs fell 200,000 bpd, as
utilization rates fell 0.8 percentage point to 92.9
percent of capacity, EIA data showed.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)