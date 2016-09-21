(Adds additional details, quotes, price reaction, background)
By David Gaffen
Sept 21 U.S. crude oil inventories fell sharply
last week, the third consecutive week of unexpected declines,
while gasoline stocks decreased nationwide but posted record
builds on the Gulf Coast amid the shutdown of a key pipeline,
data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 6.2 million barrels in
the week to Sept. 16, compared with expectations in a Reuters
poll for an increase of 3.4 million barrels.
It marked the third straight week of draws, surprising
traders who expected a rebound after a 14.5 million-barrel draw
in the week to Sept. 2, the biggest weekly drawdown since 1999.
U.S. crude imports rose last week 77,000
barrels per day.
Imports to the U.S. Gulf, however, dropped sharply to 2.9
million bpd from 3.4 million bpd the previous week, close to
record low rate of 2.5 million bpd hit in the week to Sept. 2
when a Tropical Storm Hermine disrupted supplies.
Gasoline stocks fell 3.2 million barrels
nationwide, compared with analysts' expectations for a
567,000-barrel drop.
Gulf Coast gasoline inventories, however, rose 4.8 million
barrels last week, a record weekly build, to the highest level
ever for this time of year at 83.7 million barrels, the EIA
said, amid the shutdown of the 1.3 million barrel per day
Colonial pipeline that runs from the Gulf to the East Coast.
Meanwhile, East Coast stocks posted their largest-ever
weekly decline of 8.5 million barrels, slumping to the lowest
level since December, 2014 at 55.5 million barrels.
"The Colonial pipeline mess is evident in the gasoline data,
which showed supplies stranded in the Gulf and drawn down in the
East. We will have to see if the trends normalize next week,"
said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again
Capital in New York.
Refinery crude runs fell 143,000 bpd as
utilization rates fell 0.9 percentage point to 92
percent of total capacity, EIA data showed.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 2.2 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 250,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 526,000 barrels, EIA said.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
extended gains after the data. By 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), WTI
was up $1.05 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $45.10, versus a session
peak of $45.49.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; additional reporting by Jarrett
Renshaw and Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)