(Adds price background and context)

NEW YORK, March 8 The U.S. government said on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil production next year is forecast to fall by more than double what it predicted just a month ago, the latest sign that a 19-month price rout is taking a deeper toll on drillers.

In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that 2017 oil production would fall by 480,000 barrels per day to 8.19 million bpd. Last month, 2017 oil production was expected to fall by 230,000 bpd to 8.46 million bpd.

The crude oil output forecast for 2016 was set to fall by 760,000 bpd from a 740,000-bpd decline previously.

Since mid-2014, global oil benchmark prices have been slashed by more than 70 percent on a supply glut and lackluster demand. While supply appears to be taken offline, the EIA also forecasted lower demand growth.

U.S. 2017 oil demand is expected to grow by 160,000 bpd compared with 260,000 bpd previously. The 2016 U.S. oil demand growth was also lowered to 80,000 bpd from 110,000 bpd growth previously.

Looking worldwide, the EIA cut its 2016 oil demand growth forecast by 90,000 bpd to 1.15 million bpd. The 2017 world oil demand growth was also cut by 250,000 bpd to 1.21 million bpd.

On Monday, the EIA said in a monthly forecast that U.S. shale oil production in April is expected to chalk up the second-largest monthly decline on record, and the sixth straight monthly decrease. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Chris Reese)