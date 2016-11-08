(Adds EIA comment and details)

Nov 8 The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects U.S. crude oil production for 2016 and 2017 to fall by less than previously expected, according to its monthly short term energy outlook released on Tuesday.

The statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy said 2016 oil production will fall by 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.84 million bpd. Last month, it had forecasted a 690,000 bpd year-over-year decline.

Crude production in 2017 will fall by 110,000 bpd to 8.73 million bpd, compared with last month's forecast of a decline of 140,000 bpd.

The declines were expected to be sharper in certain regions, EIA administrator Adam Sieminski said after the data was released.

"Although average annual U.S. crude oil production is expected to be slightly below this year's level in 2017, increased drilling activity in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, along with rising oil output in the Gulf of Mexico, are expected to partially offset lower production in other areas of the country and make the decline smaller than previously forecast," Sieminski said.

Oil production onshore has declined more rapidly than in the Gulf of Mexico, where expensive deepwater drilling often requires a multi-year commitment, and is less reactive to price fluctuations.

The EIA increased 2016 U.S. oil demand growth to 110,000 bpd from 70,000 bpd previously. For 2017, the EIA said U.S. oil demand will grow by 260,000 bpd from 230,000 bpd previously. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai, additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Marguerita Choy)