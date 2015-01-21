(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 21 The eight states at the heart of
the American shale oil revolution all grew faster than the U.S.
national average over the last decade, according to the U.S.
Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), underscoring the importance
of oil production to the U.S. economy.
Gross domestic product (GDP) attributable to private
industry grew at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 1.8 percent
between 2002 and 2013 for the nation as a whole, after allowing
for inflation.
But for the eight states at the centre of the shale oil
revolution, all of which have increased their production by at
least 20,000 barrels per day since 2008, private sector GDP
growth has been much faster.
North Dakota's private industry achieved a spectacular CAGR
of 7.4 percent while Wyoming (3.9 percent), Utah (3.8 percent)
and Texas (3.4 percent) all grew roughly twice as fast as the
rest of the country.
Private industry in the remaining shale oil states of
Oklahoma (2.9 percent), Colorado (2.1 percent), New Mexico (1.8)
and Kansas (1.8 percent) all grew at least slightly faster than
the nation as a whole (link.reuters.com/sak83w).
Oil and gas production is deeply unfashionable among many
policymakers, economists and journalists. It is still
caricatured as an old-fashioned, low-technology, dirty and
polluting industry which belongs to the past.
President Barack Obama all but ignored the oil industry in
his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.
It merited just three passing references, only one of which
was actually to production, totalling 54 words out of almost
7,000 (and that's on a very generous count). In contrast, the
president spent 320 words to discussing climate change.
Policymakers from the president down prefer to focus on the
importance of more fashionable and cleaner technologies like
wind, solar and smart grids, or industries which make things
like cars and computers.
But they seriously underestimate the role which increasing
domestic oil and gas production, especially horizontal drilling
and hydraulic fracturing, have played in the economic recovery.
U.S. oil output has surged by more than 4 million barrels
per day, 80 percent, in the last six years.
Between 2002 and 2013, oil and gas extraction tripled its
share of economy-wide value-added from 0.6 percent to 1.7
percent. No other industry grew anywhere near as fast or
increased its share of economy-wide value-added as much.
By 2013, the value-added of the oil and gas extraction
sector was among the highest in the nation, according to BEA
data. Oil and gas producers accounted for a higher share of
value-added than the makers of computers and electronic
equipment, or manufacturers of automobiles, locomotives and
planes.
Between 2002 and 2013, the number of full-time equivalent
(FTE) jobs in oil and gas extraction increased by approximately
75,000, or 60 percent. But another 220,000 full-time equivalent
jobs were created in the support sector, an increase of 27
percent.
For private industry as a whole, an extra 4.2 million FTE
jobs were created over the period, an increase of just 4
percent. Oil and gas extraction therefore accounted for 7
percent of all jobs created in the economy between 2002 and
2013.
And oil and gas-related jobs are also among the best-paying
in the entire economy, according to the BEA. Average wages and
salaries per FTE for oil and gas extraction ($157,275) were
almost three times the private sector average ($55,424) in 2013.
Average wages and salaries in the support sector ($85,432) were
also well above the national average.
The president might have been too embarrassed to mention the
role of oil and gas producers in his speech but it has played a
significant role in the return to growth, employment and
prosperity.
Now much of that is at risk, not only from his
administration's heavy-handed approach to regulation, but from
the boom-bust cycle of the industry.
The sector which did so much to help revive the economy over
the last five years is now set to become more of a drag on
performance as it adjusts to over-production and lower prices.
Eventually, cheaper energy prices should stimulate the
expansion of other industries, but in the meantime the hit to
oil and gas investment and jobs is immediate, and the transition
will be painful.
(Editing by David Evans)