NEW YORK Oct 2 Enrollment in U.S. petroleum
engineering degree programs fell for the first time in 13 years
this fall, as an oil industry slump makes college students wary
of entering the boom and bust world of oil and gas.
The drop, revealed this week in annual data provided by the
country's 21 petroleum engineering departments and made
available to Reuters, is modest - the number of enrollments
dipped just 1 percent from a record high of 11,332 hit last year
when oil was around $100 a barrel.
With oil now at around $45, the 21 departments
estimated that enrollments would fall by a further 7 percent
next year.
Coming after years of steep gains that could mark the start
of a long slide similar to one that followed a price slump in
the 1980s and continues to leave a hole in the industry's
workforce, some department heads and industry experts said.
"The students who haven't made a long term commitment yet
are making a change based on what they are seeing," said Lloyd
Heinze, professor of petroleum engineering at Texas Tech
University, who compiled the data.
Penn State University will graduate its largest petroleum
engineering class ever next year, according to Turgay Ertekin,
the head of the university's department of energy and mineral
engineering. But enrollment this year dropped to 782 from 860,
and the university estimates it will drop further to 565 in
2016.
"Petroleum engineering degrees will lose attractiveness in
the years to come," Ertekin said. "Last time it lasted for 20
years," he said.
Past data shows it takes about two years for a dive in oil
prices and a subsequent slowdown to discourage students in
meaningful numbers. A quick rebound in prices could temper the
enrollment drop.
Still, it is a worrying prospect for oil companies that have
struggled with a graying workforce and skill shortages for much
of the previous decade; many workers that joined in the early
1980s are now retiring.
OMENS FROM THE '80S
In 1983, with U.S. oil fields gushing, 11,014 students
enrolled in petroleum engineering programs, according to the
Texas Tech data, but by 1990 the industry was in a slump and
that number had dropped to 1,387.
Enrollments remained below 2,000 until 2005 when oil and gas
companies began finding ways to extract significant amounts of
oil and gas from shale rock deposits, paving the way to a
drilling boom that had lasted well into last year. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/wuj75w)
Now there are signs of that cycle repeating itself.
The number of oil companies at job fairs fell this year,
according to professors and students who attended such events.
Major oil companies, such as Chevron and
ConocoPhillips have also cut the number of internships
they offer and it has become harder to land interviews with
prospective employers in the sector, students said.
ConocoPhillips acknowledged that it was being forced to
adapt to the downturn, but did not elaborate.
"We are actively evaluating what our programs look like
going forward. It's clear that our programs and targets will
change," a company spokesman said.
Chevron did not respond to requests for comment.
Joseph Triepke, managing director of Oilpro.com, a job and
networking website for oil professionals, said lower recruitment
now could hurt productivity in the future by leading to labor
constraints, talent shortages and project delays.
"The real concern is that when we recover, will we be able
to grow to meet demand?" he said.
David Kong, 29, who enrolled in a graduate geology program
at California State University in Bakersfield three years ago
and completed an internship at Chevron this summer, is already
considering other options.
Kong is thinking of using his undergraduate major in
mechanical engineering to pursue a career in environmental
regulation.
"I would advise joining students to be aware," Kong said.
"These booms and busts happen often. You always have to watch
out and have a plan B when oil prices drop."
