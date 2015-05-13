(Adds survey outlook for economy and headcount)
NEW YORK May 13 Nearly half of U.S. oil and gas
company executives expect Brent crude oil prices to
remain below $60 a barrel this year, and a third believe price
volatility will extend into 2016, according to a KPMG survey
released Wednesday.
The survey, which canvassed nearly 200 senior U.S. energy
executives, comes amid an oil industry slowdown caused by
oversupply and spiraling prices, and as the oil market mulls
whether prices and activity will rebound in the coming months.
The survey showed that 45 percent of respondents expect an
average Brent price of between $50 and $59 a barrel this year.
Brent has averaged $57.59 a barrel so far this year and traded
at around $67 on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
The outlook represented a major change from last year, when
94 percent of executives expected the oil price would be $100 or
higher. Brent crude averaged around $108 from 2011 to 2014.
Wednesday's survey showed that 24 percent of executives
polled expect oil prices to average $60-$69 a barrel this year.
"The recent collapse in oil prices is an issue on the mind
of every energy executive, as it caused a ripple effect that has
had profound implications across the entire oil and gas value
chain," said Regina Mayor, advisory industry leader for energy
and natural resources at KPMG LLP.
Brent oil prices dropped from over $115 a barrel to $45 a
barrel between June and January as supply swamped the global
market. Prices have since rebounded to around $67, raising the
prospect of a recovery toward the end of this year or next.
Fifty-three percent of those polled expected oil prices to
stabilize by the end of this year, though 35 percent think price
fluctuations will continue into 2016.
In a hint at some optimism for the future, more than half
the executives plan to allocate capital for acquisitions and
expanding operations over the next two years, the survey said.
Ninety-two percent expect the U.S. economy to improve or stay
the same in the next year.
Seventy-six percent expect to increase headcount over the
next two years.
