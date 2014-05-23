WASHINGTON May 23 Recent meetings between U.S.
oil producers and Commerce Department officials have fueled
industry hopes that the Obama administration may soon begin to
ease a longstanding ban on oil exports.
Although it would require an act of Congress to end the
four-decade export ban, some analysts and executives believe the
White House may be getting ready to open up the taps a bit,
allowing some export of a super-light form of oil known as
condensate, which falls into a regulatory gray area.
Executives and sources said a number of major shale oil
producers have quietly stepped up lobbying efforts over the
contentious energy issue in recent weeks, meeting with officials
from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security
(BIS), which oversees exports.
Analysts also pointed to comments by several senior
administration officials this month about a possible
overabundance of certain types of crude, particularly the
variety produced in the Eagle Ford shale, which is rich in
condensate. Some refiners have said an excess of lighter oil is
already forcing them to slow operations, an early sign of a
growing glut.
Starting with condensate rather than crude could allow
President Barack Obama to test the waters by addressing a
product for which there is limited domestic demand.
Pioneer Natural Resources, a leading shale oil
producer, held its first meeting recently with Commerce
officials. They were "interested in understanding more about our
opportunities and growth projections", said Mark Berg, the
company's executive vice president and general counsel.
"We are optimistic based on the communication we have had
with the administration that positive steps will be taken on
condensates and we are encouraged by that," he told Reuters.
A BIS spokesman did not reply to requests for comment on the
nature or frequency of recent meetings.
Many analysts believe any action is likely to be low-key and
incremental. The BIS could grant individual export permits
quietly, for example, or approve limited swaps of crude for
other varieties with other countries like Mexico. Some doubt
there will be any action at all until after the mid-term
elections.
Any easing of the ban could provoke a backlash. Some critics
say booming U.S. shale oil production should remain at home to
temper gasoline prices. Environmentalists seeking to stymie more
oil drilling are also lining up to oppose overseas shipments.
But market pressures to export are building as the shale
energy boom floods the country with excess light, sweet crude.
A number of other oil companies have also recently met with
trade officials to talk about condensate exports, according to
Robert Dillon, a spokesman for Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a
champion of U.S. crude exports.
Last month, Murkowski presented a paper that said existing
rules could be easily amended to allow for condensate sales
abroad. On Thursday she urged allowing for oil swaps.
"It won't solve the oversupply issue but it is a good first
step," Dillon said.
OIL REDEFINED?
Pioneer, one of the leading producers in both the Eagle Ford
and the Permian Basin in Texas, is among the companies that says
it must sell oil at below-market rates because of the ban on
exporting domestic crude.
Imposed after the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s, the measure
bans exports of condensate that is produced from an oil field.
But condensate from a natural gas processing plant can be
exported because under the law it is considered a refined fuel.
Changing the way condensate is defined could be one way to
open up the taps, although it may not be simple.
Excluding so-called "lease" condensate from the restrictions
would "involve multiple code changes, including to tax codes and
Iran sanctions legislation," Eurasia Group analyst Greg Priddy
said in a research note last week.
At Columbia University this month, Obama adviser John
Podesta said the administration was "taking an active look at
what the production looks like, particularly in Eagle Ford, in
Texas", and whether refiners can absorb that type of oil.
While condensates can be blended into the crude supply or
used by Gulf Coast refiners, most of them are configured to run
heavy oil and so have limited demand for it.
In late April, Valero Energy Corp, the largest U.S.
independent refiner, said it had reduced operations at two
refineries that were unable to process inland U.S. crude that
was becoming increasingly "light".
Last week, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said in Seoul that
the issue was "under consideration" but said primary
responsibility rested with the commerce department.
Rusty Braziel, president of Texas-based RBN Energy, said he
expects any development in the coming weeks will be "a
small-step trial balloon" to test the political reception to the
rule as well as the impact on prices.
In recent few months, Braziel said he has gotten several
queries from a number of different administration officials and
congressional staff asking for more clarity about condensates.
"Just the fact they are asking the question made me think
there is more going on here than just a few people chattering,"
he said.
MAYBE LATER?
Some observers doubt there will be any movement on oil
exports before mid-term elections in November.
Obama, seeking to avoid angering allies in the environmental
movement, may try to defer any action until domestic oil prices
drop so low that producers are forced to begin shutting in
production, they say.
Others dismiss the latest rush of enthusiasm as misguided.
"We had heard a lot of rumors around that in the past four
to six weeks. It has died down," says Warren Henry from
Continental Resources, a leading producer of crude from
North Dakota's Bakken region, which has little condensate.
"There were some people pushing for some incremental changes
starting with just allowing condensates to be exported. We don't
think it is the right solution."
Pioneer's Berg said that while he would welcome the
incremental steps, he said the company is keeping its eye on the
main prize: a comprehensive overhaul of the export ban.
But some believe political considerations may prompt Obama
to move sooner. The theory is that allowing for a small opening
might aid fundraising efforts for vulnerable Democrats like Mary
Landrieu of Louisiana, a big oil state.
"Political factors may move to a decision where economic
factors will not," said Al Troner of Houston-based Asia Pacific
Energy Consulting.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, editing by Jonathan Leff and
David Gregorio)