By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 12 Lawmakers pushing to repeal
the 1970s-era ban on U.S. oil exports face a steep obstacle: The
Obama administration sees no need to fully remove the
restriction while the country is still importing part of its oil
supply.
And many politicians are wary of a voter backlash if
gasoline prices go up just as they open the door to exports.
However, Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Republican head of her
chamber's energy committee, is expected to introduce a bill as
soon as Tuesday night that would lift the ban Congress passed in
1975 after the Arab oil embargo created fears of global
shortages.
While there is plenty of resistance in Congress against
lifting the ban, the prospects for a reversal could improve
under some of the following conditions:
THE US OIL PRICE DROPS FURTHER
Mainly because of the U.S. oil glut, domestic crude
producers now get about $6 a barrel less than companies in many
other countries. If the glut grows and deepens the discount of
West Texas Intermediate futures in New York to London's Brent
oil futures by between $10 and $15 a barrel or more, it would
create a dislocation politicians would find hard to ignore.
"I am not sure that policy makers will act in advance of
that problem developing," said Jason Bordoff, a former energy
advisor to President Barack Obama, now a founding director at
Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.
"In response to that kind of market dislocation, people will
feel very pressured to act."
A RELATED HOUSE BILL PICKS UP STEAM
A bill introduced in February by Representative Joe Barton,
a Texas Republican, has slowly gained backing and now has 26
co-sponsors in the 435 member chamber, including four Democrats.
It could see a surge in support if more Representatives from
non-energy producing states sign on.
One lawmaker to watch is Michigan's Fred Upton, the chairman
of the energy committee in the House. He is open to moving
legislation on crude exports "when the time is ripe and it has
the bipartisan support to succeed," his spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
In the Senate, Murkowski's efforts got a boost last month
when Senator John McCain, a Republican from Arizona, which is
not a big oil producer, declared support for lifting the ban.
Murkowski still needs five Democrats in addition to North Dakota
Senator Heidi Heitkamp, who supports the bill, to get the 60
votes likely required.
CONSUMER GROUPS GET ON BOARD
A string of reports from think tanks have concluded that
allowing U.S. oil exports would cut the cost of gasoline because
it would lower the price of Brent on which those prices are
based.
If a major shipping company, or industry groups representing
airlines or cruise ships, come out in favor of lifting the ban,
it could sway policymakers into joining the fight.
OBAMA APPROVES EXPORTS TO MEXICO
The administration is expected to allow a swap of crude oil
to Mexico, giving the country the same right to import U.S. oil
as Canada. The move - a test drive for lifting the entire ban -
could make politicians comfortable with the idea that exports
will not harm profits at refineries or cause a spike in gas pump
prices.
A GEOPOLITICAL CRISIS
A foreign policy crisis involving a large oil producer could
push Washington into allowing more American crude to reach
global markets to tame any price rises. Bob McNally, president
of energy consultancy the Rapidan Group, said the crisis
scenario is the most likely way the ban would be lifted before a
new president takes office.
Otherwise, said McNally, the route to lifting the ban will
depend on electing a president in 2016 who supports oil exports
and will encourage Congress to do so.
Columbia's Bordoff said a crisis could lend support, but
steady pressure on Washington from Asia and Europe to relax the
ban, even if there is no crisis, could also play a role.
