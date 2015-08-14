(Adds reaction from lawmakers, expert)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Aug 14 The Obama administration will
allow limited sales of U.S. crude to Mexico for the first time,
a senior administration official told Reuters, marking another
milestone in loosening a contentious ban on exporting domestic
oil.
The Commerce Department is "acting favorably on a number of
applications" to export U.S. crude in exchange for imported
Mexican oil, the official said. Such oil swaps are one of
several possible exemptions allowed in the four-decade-old law
that otherwise bans most overseas shipments.
The approvals come eight months after Mexico formally sought
permission for a swap, a historic step for a nation where oil
self-sufficiency has long been a source of pride. The shipments,
likely to be lighter, high-quality shale oil, will help Mexico's
aging refineries produce more premium fuels. U.S. refiners will
continue to get Mexican heavy oil, a better match for them than
the deluge of light oil coming from Texas and North Dakota.
The licenses, good for one year, will be formally issued by
the end of August, the official said. He declined to offer
further details on volumes, saying only that the number of
approvals was "a handful."
Mexico's state oil company Pemex said in January it was
seeking an exchange of about 100,000 barrels per day, equivalent
to only about 1 percent of current U.S. output.
The department also denied several applications for swaps
with other countries in Asia and Europe, which are not afforded
the same special consideration as Canada and Mexico in the 1975
energy law, the official, who declined to be named, said.
Although limited in scope, the move toward freeing up trade
will please U.S. oil producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources
and ConocoPhillips, which say the restrictions
force them to sell oil at below global market rates as shale oil
boom created a glut of light crude.
It may also add momentum to efforts mostly by Republicans to
repeal what they see as a relic of the 1970s Arab oil embargo
era and fears of energy insecurity.
Two Texas lawmakers, Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar
and Republican Representative Will Hurd, said in a joint
statement Friday the development is a boon for the state's Eagle
Ford shale production area.
"These swaps will further positively impact energy
exploration in Texas and the United States," Cuellar said.
Repealing the overall ban would be a blow for refiners such
as PBF Energy Inc., which have benefited from a sudden
abundance of discounted domestic shale oil that their foreign
rivals cannot buy.
President Barack Obama has the power to crack the door wider
to oil exports, such as simply allowing exports to Mexico
without the need for exchanges, or including shipments in
upcoming regional trade deals.
But he faces pressure from some fellow Democrats and many
environmentalists to move slowly. Critics say a full repeal
could raise U.S. gasoline prices, although a slew of research
studies suggest liberalizing trade would more likely lower the
costs for U.S. consumers.
Environmentalists say crude exports would encourage more
oil production and boost carbon emissions they seek to curb.
STEADY STEPS
The export ban includes a few exceptions, such as allowing
oil exports from Alaska. Exports of refined fuels, such as
gasoline or diesel, are also allowed. In addition, the Commerce
Department has approved crude oil exchanges with Canada, which
has also enjoyed unfettered trade for years. Apart from a
limited exchange of oil for the U.S. strategic reserve in the
late 1990s, Mexico has not had access to U.S. oil.
The Commerce Department last year took several steps, within
the existing rules, to ease overseas sales: first giving
companies clearance to export some forms of super-light crude;
and then issuing guidelines on what can be sold without a
special permit.
Pemex and U.S. oil producers want the administration to
grant Mexico the same status as enjoyed by Canada.
However, the one-year licenses for swaps with Mexico can be
renewed or revoked, the official said, and all the oil covered
by the exchanges must be refined at its destination, either in
Mexico or the United States.
Companies involved in the trade with Mexico will also have
to show that the same volumes of oil are being sold and bought.
"These are exchanges, so if a barrel goes out then a barrel
goes in."
Experts said the move by the Commerce Department did not
signal a desire to stretch the limits of the existing law.
"Today's announcement approving requests for oil swaps with
Mexico, and rejecting applications for all other destinations,
reflects a straightforward reading of Commerce Department
regulations and should not be interpreted as a policy shift
toward greater export liberalization," said Jason Bordoff,
director of Columbia University's Center on Global Energy
Policy.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Additional reporting by Valerie
Volcovici; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)