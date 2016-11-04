(Adds milestones, details, background) NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. crude oil exports rose to about 692,000 barrels per day in September, the highest on record, from about 657,000 bpd in the previous month, foreign trade data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Friday. Canada took in the most exports at 243,000 bpd, followed by Singapore at 99,000 bpd. Exports to Europe were also high, with Italy receiving some 81,000 bpd and Spain 41,000 bpd. Other prominent destinations included South Korea and the Netherlands. The previous record was set in May when the United States exported about 662,000 bpd, according to U.S. government data. U.S. crude exports have climbed since the lifting of a decades-old ban late last year. The discount of U.S. crude to Brent crude WTCLc1-LCOc1 had widened to as much as $2.67 a barrel in late August, the widest since February. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its closely watched monthly crude figures, which are based on the U.S. Census data, at the end of this month. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)