Oct 9 A year of increasingly vocal support for
easing a decades-old ban on U.S. crude exports has failed to
convince American voters that doing so would be a good idea,
according to a new Reuters-IPSOS poll that highlights the
political perils of opening the door to shale oil sales abroad.
Americans remain split 50-50 over whether drillers should be
allowed to sell their crude abroad, just as they were in the
first edition of the survey last November. The poll is the only
ongoing effort to gauge public sentiment on the issue, which has
become one of the year's most pressing energy policy questions,
particularly ahead of the November mid-term elections.
The survey reinforced a deep-seated fear that exporting
crude would result in higher gasoline prices, a notion that many
proponents, economists and op-ed writers have sought to debunk.
Almost two-thirds of respondents said they would be opposed to
crude exports if it caused pump prices to increase.
Proponents say that allowing the growing abundance of U.S.
light, sweet shale oil into the global market would actually
reduce worldwide crude prices, which would feed through to lower
gasoline rates that are primarily tied to world prices. Some
refiners have raised concerns about fuel prices, seeking to
maintain restrictions that have buoyed their bottom lines.
The poll helps explain why many Republicans, who otherwise
support free-trade ideals, have been reticent to take a position
on oil exports, especially ahead of the Nov. 4 elections. Only a
handful of politicians, most prominently Republican Senator Lisa
Murkowski from Alaska, have openly rallied to over turn the ban,
or at a minimum exploit existing loopholes.
"These latest polling results are a reminder of the
significant hurdle that opponents of the oil export restriction
still face in persuading the American people that free trade in
oil will not lead to higher gasoline prices," says Jason
Bordoff, a former Obama administration advisor and director of
the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.
"Despite recent studies demonstrating that oil exports will
not raise pump prices, and indeed may even lower them, there
remains a disconnect between how this issue is discussed and
perceived by those in the energy sector and by the general
public," says Bordoff, who reviewed the results for Reuters.
CHEERING REFINERS
The results may cheer U.S. refiners such as PBF Energy Inc
and Alon USA Energy Inc which have banded
together this year to forestall efforts to ease the ban.
The lobby group Consumers and Refiners United for Domestic
Energy (CRUDE), which includes PBF and Alon plus two other East
Coast refiners, commissioned a poll in early August that showed
70 percent of New Hampshire voters would be less likely to vote
for an elected official who had backed crude oil exports if
gasoline prices rose. That poll included 418 respondents.
The IPSOS-Reuters poll, which surveyed over 5,000 Americans
over two weeks in September, found that 68 percent of
respondents believe the United States should keep its booming
shale oil production at home to lower gasoline prices. Only 16
percent said it should export the oil in order to boost the
economy.
In questions that were asked of only half the respondents,
39.6 percent said they believed U.S. producers should be allowed
to export overseas, while 38.8 percent were opposed.
Despite Americans' misgiving, a flow of academic research
and op-ed pieces hailing the benefits of exporting oil have
emerged from a variety of places this year, including
non-partisan think-tanks like the Brookings Institution, free
trade proponents like the Wall Street Journal opinion page and
even less typically oil-friendly outlets like the New York
Times.
Even some staunch Democrats have lent their support. Larry
Summers, President Barack Obama's former economic adviser, says
the merits of exports are as obvious as "any significant public
policy issue that I have ever encountered." Former Vice
President Al Gore said exports are "almost inevitable," and the
topic is not a priority for his environmental activism.
One of the few questions to show even a small measure of
change involved how much Americans know about U.S. oil
production. In September, 6.5 percent said they knew "a great
deal" and 24 percent said "a fair amount," up from 5.8 percent
and 20.8 percent, respectively, in November last year.
