WASHINGTON Nov 25 A House of Representatives
panel will hold a hearing on Dec. 11 to explore whether a
decades-old law that prohibits the export of crude oil makes
sense in an era of domestic energy abundance.
The House subcommittee on energy and power, chaired by
Representative Ed Whitfield, will hone in on the 1975 Energy
Policy and Conservation Act, drafted in response to the 1973 oil
crisis. The law prohibited the export of most crude oil, created
the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Corporate Average Fuel
Economy rules for cars and trucks, also known as CAFE standards.
"We need to take a comprehensive look at where we came from,
where we are today, and where we want to go from here,"
Whitfield said in a release.
The debate over whether Washington should lift its nearly
40-year crude oil export ban will come sharply into focus in
January, when Republicans take over leadership of both the House
and Senate.
Oil exports champion Senator Lisa Murkowski will take over
as chairman of the Senate energy committee.
In the House equivalent, Chairman Fred Upton - who will
retain the gavel - has said he has not yet made up his mind on
the exports question, but senior committee member Congressman
Joe Barton has voiced his support for lifting the ban.
Energy Information Administration chief Adam Sieminski will
testify at the hearing along with a panel of other experts, who
will be named at a later date.
