(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 19 President Barack Obama could
probably lift the prohibition on domestic oil exports on his
own, but the White House has little reason to favour U.S. oil
producers and it would be safer politically to involve Congress
in any eventual decision.
The principal effect of the export ban is to transfer
revenues from domestic oil producers to U.S. refiners because it
ensures producers are forced to sell their output at a discount
rather than exporting at world market prices.
North Dakota's Bakken crude BAK- for delivery in January
currently sells for around $86 a barrel, compared with $110 for
North Sea marker crudes like Brent BRT- and Forties FOT-.
Some of the discount reflects the high cost of transporting
Bakken oil via pipeline or rail to refineries on the East Coast
and Gulf of Mexico.
But if the ban were lifted it is likely the price of Bakken
and other inland crudes would converge towards international
prices, rising by perhaps $5 or $10 per barrel.
The result would be a rise in profit per barrel for domestic
oil producers and a corresponding reduction in gross margins for
U.S. oil refiners processing American oil.
The big winners would likely be domestic oil producers such
as Continental Resources CLR-, the largest operator in the
Williston Basin.
The main losers would be independent oil refiners that do
not process their own equity oil but currently buy U.S. crudes
at a discount.
If exports are eventually liberalised, consumers are
unlikely to see much difference in prices for products such as
gasoline, heating oil and road diesel.
Unlike crude oil, there are no restrictions on the import
and export of refined products, so their prices are tied to
international markets.
The pump price of gasoline across the United States is
already tied to North Sea benchmarks such as Brent rather than
domestic crudes like West Texas Intermediate or Bakken.
CRUDE PROTECTIONISM
With billions of dollars of revenue at stake, it is not
surprising the question of whether to permit exports has become
the focus of a quiet but determined lobbying campaign in
Washington, DC.
Lobbying is usually framed in terms of high-minded concepts
such as national security, energy independence, pump prices and
protecting American consumers, but the underlying issue is about
money.
"It was an open secret in the oil patch that national
security was the public-relations side of government
intervention desired and designed to protect investments,"
Robert Bradley wrote in his magnificent history of "Oil, gas and
government: the U.S. experience" in 1996.
Bradley was writing about the system of domestic production
controls (known as proration) and import quotas that prevailed
before 1973, intended to protect the owners of marginal oil
wells and fields in Texas and a number of other states. But the
same arguments apply to the current debate over exports.
"As oilmen found a subterfuge for domestic proration in
conservation, so they found 'national security' a rationale for
protectionism," according to Bradley.
"The argument emphasised that peacetime domestic output had
to be maintained in case it was suddenly needed in a wartime or
emergency situation in which the United States was isolated from
foreign supply sources."
For all the country's stated commitment to free trade and
free enterprise, the U.S. oil industry has always seen fierce
disputes pitting small producers against large ones, domestic
producers against importers, and producers against refiners, all
pushing for different forms of government intervention.
The oil industry has always been entwined with federal and
state governments, as different sections press for measures
favouring their own interests.
POLITICAL ALLIANCES
With U.S. oil output projected to hit a record by 2016, the
stage is set for a battle between domestic oil producers and
refiners over whether to lift the oil export ban. The question
is who can mobilise more powerful allies in Washington.
The White House has few reasons to favour domestic
producers. For the most part, the oil industry fought hard to
prevent Obama being re-elected and supported his Republican
opponents for the presidency and Congress in the 2012 election
cycle.
Harold Hamm, Continental's founder and chief executive, was
principal adviser on energy issues to Obama's Republican rival
Mitt Romney.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) organised the
Vote4Energy campaign in swing states, which was officially not
aligned with any party, but clearly pushed pro-drilling messages
favouring Republican candidates.
All the oil- and gas-producing states at the centre of the
American energy revolution voted for Romney in 2012.
Elections have consequences, and the U.S. oil industry
backed the loser in 2012. Not only that but oil and gas
producers allowed themselves to be painted as an arm of the
Republican Party.
By contrast, environmental groups and clean-energy companies
were among the president's most important supporters in terms of
fundraising and mobilisation on the ground.
Environmental campaigners have therefore wielded immense
influence over the White House throughout the president's first
and second terms.
They are unlikely to be sympathetic to permitting oil
exports if it means more domestic oil production and more
fracking.
While many environmentalists, and the White House itself,
have grudgingly embraced natural gas as a cleaner-burning
alternative to coal, that enthusiasm is unlikely to extend to
crude oil.
Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA)
argued "either U.S. crude is shipped abroad or it stays in the
ground" ("U.S. must avoid shale boom turning to bust", Feb. 6).
But that is exactly what many environmental groups want. The
IEA itself has endorsed the idea of a global "carbon budget",
arguing that two-thirds of the world's known fossil fuel
reserves (oil, gas and coal) must remain unused through 2050 to
limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius.
Environmental groups oppose the Keystone XL pipeline because
they hope it will force Canada to leave its oil sands in the
ground. For the same reason, campaigners are pushing a
divestment campaign focused on coal companies.
The president and other environmentally minded members of
his Democratic Party therefore have little reason to support
exports if it means even more domestic oil production and more
fracking (unless they can somehow be persuaded that it will
avoid even more polluting production somewhere abroad).
Export restrictions harm job growth in the oil industry, but
they support thousands of jobs in the refining and petrochemical
industries, many of which are unionised, and some of which are
based in Democratic districts.
So while the White House probably has the legal authority to
lift the export ban, acting on its own if necessary, it is not a
political priority for the president.
Lifting the ban is not impossible. The administration has
permitted large-scale exports of liquefied natural gas, despite
strong opposition from consumer groups and energy-intensive
industries like petrochemicals and steel.
Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz has appeared to hint the
administration is open to rethinking the ban, given the huge
rise in domestic oil output.
But it will require careful coalition-building. Oil
producers need to lay the groundwork in Congress and perhaps by
exploring the possibility of a legal challenge (the prohibition
rests on a rather rickety structure of outdated and expired
statutes).
The ban is much more likely to be lifted if Congress and not
just the president is involved, and if they can be persuaded the
alternative to modifying the ban is a potential challenge in the
courts.
In the meantime, the lobbying by both crude producers and
consumers is set to intensify; the battle, so far waged mostly
away from public view, is about to burst into the open.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)