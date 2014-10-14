(Adds gasoline price predictions, and more details on authorship of report)

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON Oct 14 Ending a 40-year ban on U.S. crude oil exports would lower domestic gasoline prices because it would put more petroleum onto global markets, where fuel prices are primarily set, said a study released on Tuesday.

As the U.S. oil boom of the last six years builds an excess of light crude along the Gulf Coast refining hub, calls have risen for Congress and the Obama administration to relax the ban on shipments to global customers.

The restriction was put in place in the 1970s, following the Arab oil embargo. Many politicians so far have not embraced lifting the ban, fearing they could be punished at the ballot box for any increase in gasoline prices.

"Given the public's sensitivity to changes in the price of gasoline, many in Congress are reluctant to support eliminating the ban on crude oil exports," said the report, entitled "Lifting the Crude Oil Export Ban: The Impact on U.S. Manufacturing."

"The oil market, however, is worldwide and prices of various grades of oil are set in world markets," it said, adding that producing more U.S. crude oil will put additional downward pressure on global prices.

Lifting the ban would put some - "if modest" - downward pressure on U.S. gasoline prices, it said.

The report was issued by the manufacturing branch of the Aspen Institute, which is supported by energy companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, Conocophillips and Continental Resources Inc, as well as the MAPI Foundation, the research group of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation.

A chart in the report shows gasoline prices could fall between 3 cents and 5 cents a gallon by 2016, and between 8 cents and 9 cents by 2025.

It was the latest study to say that gasoline prices would not rise in the face of U.S. exports.

In March, Resources for the Future, a non-profit energy and environment research group, concluded that U.S. gasoline prices would fall by about 3 cents to 7 cents a gallon.

But the RFF report also concluded there would be a downside: A rise in carbon emissions linked to climate change could result, it said.

In September, a Brookings Institution report said gasoline prices could fall 7 cents to 12 cents per gallon, if the ban were lifted.

Despite increasing support this year for lifting the ban from analysts and some lawmakers, including Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Americans still fear a spike in gasoline prices, a Reuters-IPSOS poll found this month. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Ros Krasny, Marguerita Choy and Gunna Dickson)