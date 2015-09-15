(Adds quote from Earnest, details on the House votes, and
status of bill in Senate)
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The White House said on
Tuesday it does not support a bill in the U.S. House of
Representatives to repeal the 40-year-old ban on exports of
crude oil.
"This is a policy decision that is made over at the Commerce
Department, and for that reason, we wouldn't support legislation
like the one that's been put forward by Republicans," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.
"The administration believes that the American people are
better served by making sure that we pursue the kind of approach
that also invests in renewable energy," he said.
The full House is expected to pass the bill to repeal the
ban in coming weeks, after a vote on Thursday in the chamber's
energy panel.
Energy interests say the domestic drilling boom could soon
choke on a glut of crude if producers are not allowed to ship
the oil to consumer countries in Asia and Europe.
A similar bill faces a tough battle in the Senate, however.
Even if all 54 Republicans in the 100-member Senate voted for
the bill, they would need support from six Democrats to overcome
a procedural roadblock.
In July, the Senate energy panel passed a bill to lift the
ban, but no Democrats voted for it.
The top Democrat on the panel, Senator Maria Cantwell of
Washington state, has said she needs to know more about whether
lifting the ban would be good for consumers. Cantwell has also
voiced concerns that repealing the ban could increase the number
of trains carrying oil through her state.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Timothy Gardner and Susan
Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh and Eric Beech)