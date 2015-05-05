By Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder
| HOUSTON/WILLISTON, N.D.
HOUSTON/WILLISTON, N.D. May 5 Refracking, the
practice of fracking an oil and gas well a second time, is still
too unpredictable to rely on as a way to slash costs and
increase output during the oil price slump, top U.S. shale oil
executives said on Tuesday.
Oilfield service companies, including Schlumberger NV
and Baker Hughes Inc., have touted refracking as
a cheap way to revive output from existing shale wells. Output
from existing wells, measured in barrels per day, normally drops
as much as 70 percent in the year of operation. Also, some wells
were not thoroughly fracked the first time.
But executives from producers say the refracking technology,
while promising, remains tricky.
"We have not tried any refracks. Our outlook on that is that
it is really technical," said Bill Thomas, CEO of EOG Resources
Inc., widely regarded as one of the most efficient U.S.
shale oil producers. "We believe that just drilling a new well,
and kind of starting fresh ... is probably the preferred way to
go."
In fracking, a mix of pressurized water, sand and chemicals
is injected into a well to force out oil and gas. In one type of
refracking, tiny plastic balls, known as diverting agents, are
pumped into wells to block older fractures and increase the
overall pressure of the well so output climbs.
Output from a new well can be easier to forecast than output
from refracking.
"Right now we see that (refracking) as a good forward
option," said Chuck Meloy, the outgoing head of U.S. onshore
exploration and production for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.,
a leading independent. "We'd like to see the technology improve
and get enhanced some and make it more predictable."
Oilfield services companies, which have laid off thousands
of employees and seen revenue plunge after a 50 percent collapse
in crude prices since June, have talked up refracking because
it would allow producers to save money on drilling, normally
about 40 percent of the cost of a new well.
Pullbacks by producers will likely lead to a drop in U.S.
crude production this quarter, according to government
forecasts.
In Schlumberger's first-quarter results report, Chairman and
CEO Paal Kibsgaard said the company expected the refracking
market to expand.
"This is quite a significant market opportunity," he said on
the company's conference call. He added that Schlumberger was
prepared to "foot the entire bill for the refracturing work, and
then get paid back in production."
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder; Writing by Terry
Wade; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and David Gregorio)