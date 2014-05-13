* U.S. to buy gasoline with $495 mln from SPR crude test
By Meeyoung Cho and Sohee Kim
SEOUL, May 13 The United States aims to buy
gasoline in end-July or early August to build emergency stocks
to cover the hurricane season, using the $495 million from a
strategic oil reserve test sale, the top U.S. energy official
said on Tuesday.
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz told Reuters in an
interview that the first test sale from the nation's Strategic
Petroleum Reserve since 1990 "went very well", and that half of
the 5 million barrels of crude that was sold has been drawn.
The U.S. Energy Department earlier this month unveiled a
plan to create a million-barrel gasoline reserve in the
Northeast, a reaction to the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in
2012 when motorists were left without fuel, exposing
vulnerabilities in the country's fuel distribution network.
"We want to get, of course, as much of the hurricane season
covered as possible. So, we are looking at mid-summer to have it
in place," Moniz said, identifying that as end-July or early
August.
Under the $200 million emergency reserve plan, two sites
will each store 500,000 barrels of gasoline by late summer, one
near New York Harbor and one in the New England region.
Moniz who was in Seoul this week for a conference added that
once the precise sites have been chosen, detailed distribution
plans will be studied.
The U.S. energy department surprised oil markets in March
when it said it would hold its first test sale of crude oil from
the Strategic Petroleum Reserve since 1990.
The sale was held to help assess the government's ability to
transport oil from the reserve located in Louisiana and Texas to
local refiners as the domestic shale oil boom has resulted in
an upheaval in energy logistics.
"We had the sale to test the infrastructure because in an
emergency we have to know that we are able to draw down. And the
underlying issue is that with our new oil production and with it
coming from different places, some of the infrastructures has
changed," Moniz said.
Asked if there was any discussion with Asian nations
including South Korea over possible U.S. crude exports, Moniz
said: "It was raised by our Korean colleagues, but (it was) not
a very detailed discussion."
The U.S. government currently prohibits exports of crude,
with a few exceptions including to Canada, but it is considering
allowing sales to overseas markets as domestic stockpiles hit
record highs.
On the possible crude exports, Moniz in a separate press
briefing earlier on Tuesday cited the U.S. president's
counsellor John Podesta as saying the issue is under
consideration.
"I want to remind you that we are still a major importer of
oil. So, it is true that we are producing a lot more oil, and
frankly we expect to be close to 10 million barrels per day in
crude oil production within a few years."
In the briefing he added that multiple agencies are studying
possible crude exports but the commerce department has the final
responsibility for the decision.
Asked if the United States plans to ask the International
Energy Agency to make a release from its strategic reserves if
Russian oil exports are disrupted, he told Reuters there was no
plan at the moment.
"Right now, we don't see disruption in the oil market ...
the markets have been very steady throughout the whole process,"
Moniz said.
Tensions over Russia's military intervention on Ukraine's
Crimean peninsula and its aftermath in eastern Ukraine have been
rattling oil markets for the last couple of months.
Brent futures have been holding near $108 a barrel,
slightly below a peak of $112.39 on March 3, the highest in more
than five months.
