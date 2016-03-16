(Repeats with no changes)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, March 16 Last October, as U.S. oil
prices seemed to be stabilizing around $45 a barrel, some
bullish traders chuckled at the notion of U.S. shale firms
racing to hedge production at what they thought was the bottom
of a 19-month rout.
Now, a handful of producers, such as Anadarko Petroleum
, which sporadically hedges in large chunks every few
quarters, and, surprisingly, natural gas giant Chesapeake Energy
, may have the last laugh.
They were among the few to increase hedging in the fourth
quarter, according to a Reuters analysis of filings from the
largest shale firms. That group locked in prices for nearly 38
million barrels of future production just before crude tumbled a
further $15 a barrel in the early weeks of 2016.
However, the figures show that, taken together, the 28
analyzed companies ended the quarter with some 28 million fewer
hedged barrels, totaling 291 million, than when they started.
Analysts estimate that between 15 and 20 percent of 2016 U.S.
oil production is hedged, and as little as 2 percent for 2017.
(Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1MiNzFx)
In addition, at the end of 2015, some 44 percent of the
group's outstanding hedge book was concentrated in the hands of
just eight U.S. shale oil companies that increased their
outstanding oil options, swaps or other hedging positions.
In the third quarter, amid an almost uninterrupted decline
in prices, only six companies had boosted their hedge positions.
The data underscores a growing chasm between those that
remain hedged and producers that lack such protection, raising
doubts how long the latter can survive the lower-for-longer
price scenario.
"The path higher for prices will be fairly slow and steady
because once we get back to the $45-$50 range, you'll hit a wall
of financial hedges that will cap prices," said Michael Tran,
director of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, who
expects the market to rebalance in the second half of the year.
In all, 16 companies ended the quarter with hedging
positions reduced by a total 66 million barrels, mostly as a
result of expiring hedges - a long-anticipated trend that leaves
most of the industry with little insurance to ride out a market
expected to trade below $40 a barrel through the year.
Foremost among those opting out of further hedges was Devon
Energy, which let insurance on some 14 million barrels
expire in the fourth quarter. Last month, Devon said that it
would slash its dividend and capital spending by 75 percent and
lay off a fifth of its staff.
Analysts who track shale producers say sufficient cash flow
that hedging can provide is key to a company's health and
ability to sustain production, yet most producers chose not to
do so.
For cash-strapped drillers, hedging may have simply become
too expensive, analysts say. Some producers also seem
perpetually bullish and have passed up opportunities to hedge
even at $20 or $30 above spot prices in recent quarters, betting
prices will soon recover.
Now, analysts say those producers may need to rethink their
strategies.
"We're seeing sharp cuts from some producers this year in
both cash and budgets," said John Saucer, an analyst at Mobius
Risk Group in Houston. "At the end of the day, the lack of
hedging has come back to get them."
LACKING 'MOTIVATION'
Despite oil prices bouncing to nearly $40 this past week,
some traders say ballooning inventories suggest further declines
ahead.
In a note on Friday, Goldman Sachs cut its 2016 price
forecast by $7 to $38 a barrel, adding that the recent rally
would prove "self-defeating" as sustained low prices are
necessary to finish supply-demand rebalancing.
Those who boosted hedging include QEP Resources,
which added 3.3 million barrels for a total of 6.6 million
barrels for 2016 at $58, along with 2.6 million barrels for 2017
at $54. Carrizo Oil & Gas added nearly 2.3 million
barrels at an average price of $60.
Chesapeake Energy also added 4.4 million barrels.
The problem is that decade-low prices mean some producers
simply cannot afford to hedge because the prices remain below
marginal costs.
In a recent conference call, Anadarko's chief executive told
analysts he did not think "any company has got a motivation to
hedge" at $30 oil.
Anadarko hedged additional 20 million barrels last quarter,
which accounts for about 11 percent of its 2016 book.
In November, Continental Resources - which sold off
all its hedges in 2014 - said last month it expected to cut
output this year by 10 percent.
Last month, Whiting Petroleum - which let nearly 6
million barrels expire last quarter - said it would suspend all
fracking and spend 80 percent less in 2016. The North Dakota oil
producer has 20 million barrels hedged for 2016, which accounts
for around 8 percent of output.
To be sure, not all producers hedge voluntarily. Dealers
indicated a large number of hedges in recent weeks and months
have been prompted by banks that require borrowers to hedge a
certain part of production for upcoming quarters.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Josephine Mason and
Tomasz Janowski)