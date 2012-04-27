By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. crude oil imports rose for the fourth time in five months in February, climbing 545,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

Crude imports averaged 8.558 million bpd in February. Excluding a drop last month, the United States has imported more oil every month since October when compared to a year ago.

The rise in imports coincided with a much smaller-than-expected decrease in February oil demand, with consumption down just 0.72 percent from a year ago.

Canada remained America's biggest foreign supplier in February, exporting 2.517 million bpd, up 324,000 bpd from a year ago.

Saudi Arabia was the second largest oil supplier for the United States during the month, exporting 1.407 million bpd, up 293,000 bpd from last year.

Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)

(thousand barrels per day)

Country Feb-12 Jan-12 YTD 2012 Feb-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,517 2,459 2,487 2,193 2,170 SAUDI ARABIA 1,407 1,423 1,415 1,114 1,106 MEXICO 1,009 995 1,002 998 1,112 VENEZUELA 890 683 783 878 916 COLOMBIA 445 403 423 175 242 NIGERIA 352 449 402 948 958 BRAZIL 281 309 295 175 219 IRAQ 271 390 333 263 372 KUWAIT 252 352 303 118 133 ECUADOR 238 100 166 242 209 ANGOLA 223 349 288 357 323 ALGERIA 126 113 119 138 264 CAMEROON 62 61 62 0 16 NORWAY 60 0 29 21 10 EQUATORIAL GUINEA 50 51 51 52 41

Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bernard Orr)