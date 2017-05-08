(Repeats ANALYSIS published earlier on May 8, no changes)
By Julia Simon and Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK May 8 The energy industry scrutinizes
U.S. oil stockpile data every week for evidence that OPEC supply
cuts are ending a global crude glut, but growing domestic output
means the world's largest oil consumer may be the last place to
feel the cuts.
Stubbornly high U.S. inventory levels have shaken market
confidence that a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other top producers to
cut 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from supply will end the
two-year glut.
This week, benchmark Brent crude prices slipped below $50 a
barrel. Brent has given up all the gains made since the supply
cuts were agreed late last year.
U.S. inventories are a trusted barometer for the health of
global oil markets because of the transparency of the data and
their location in the country that consumes around a fifth of
the world's oil.
But U.S. crude inventories have only grown since the supply
cuts took effect. The initial spike in oil prices after the deal
reinforced already resurgent production from the U.S. shale
industry.
The rush back into the fields boosted U.S. shale output to
an estimated 5.2 million bpd in May from 4.5 million at the end
of 2016. The increase of 700,000 bpd in U.S. supply has replaced
much of the output cuts delivered under the OPEC-led agreement.
Offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico has also hit a
record, bringing total U.S. output to 9.3 million barrels a day,
its highest since August 2015.
That has helped keep U.S. stockpiles full.
"As long as U.S. producers are able to pump oil at a profit
then the rebalancing in the U.S. is going to take time,"
said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager at U.S. Bank.
"It's going to be an extended period of time still. I would
look to at least the end of the year."
In addition, producer countries that pumped a lot of their
own oil into storage at home have recently been exporting from
those tanks to consumer countries such as the United States.
OPEC members typically do not disclose their stock levels.
So even though the export of stored oil is part of the effort to
draw down global inventories, it also has pushed previously
invisible inventories into global storage data.
Those OPEC shipments may now be easing. Thomson Reuters
shipping data shows crude exports from the group dropped from
March to April by about 50 million barrels to 741.2 million
barrels.
U.S. STOCKPILES RISE
U.S. crude inventories hit records earlier this year, and
remain up 10 percent since the OPEC-led supply cuts took effect
on Jan. 1.
U.S. crude stocks stand at 527.8 million barrels, nearly 30
percent higher than the average of the past five years,
according to government data.
Exports from the United States have been steadily rising and
have also regularly reached records this year. If markets
tighten elsewhere, U.S. exports will increase and this should
drain domestic inventories more quickly.
"What you're going to have to see is global supply across
the world drop and U.S. crude ship out before you start to see a
meaningful drop in U.S. inventories," said Watkins.
"And that's something that's started a little bit, but it's
pretty marginal."
Despite the high domestic output, there are some signs that
efforts to reduce the global glut may be having an impact in the
United States.
A recent four-week run of U.S. inventory draws has been
larger than the 2011-2016 average for this time of year, said
Credit Suisse in a note on Friday.
IMPACT ELSEWHERE
More tangible impacts on inventories can be seen elsewhere,
some analysts said; inventories simply need more time to return
to average levels.
There have been some signs of drawdowns in global
inventories, particularly in floating storage, when oil is
stored in a tanker anchored offshore. According to Clipperdata
this type of storage has been falling near the refining hub of
Singapore.
Singapore "acts as such a parking lot for tankers and should
we see Singapore floating storage be drawn down materially that
would indicate that the market is tightening," said Matt Smith,
director of commodity research at Clipperdata.
Clipperdata estimates that 50 million barrels are floating
off Singapore, down sharply from February's peak of 64 million
barrels, which was the highest point in at least a year.
"The lack of visible stock declines ... undermined oil
market confidence and dragged markets lower," said oil
consultants PIRA Energy in a note this week.
"Market jitters are unwarranted; oil on the water is
declining, OPEC output is declining and stocks are declining.
Onshore stock declines are inevitable, but the exact timing is
tricky."
(Editing by Simon Webb and David Gregorio)