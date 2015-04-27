(Repeats article first released early on Sunday morning)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, April 26 Four-hundred miles from the
near overflowing tanks at the U.S. oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma,
a second glut in the Permian Basin of West Texas is pressuring
oil prices once again as pipeline disruptions strand millions of
barrels in the region.
The Permian, the fastest-growing shale play, accounts for
about a fifth of the country's total oil production, and is
expected to produce about 2 million barrels of crude a day in
May. The region houses over 20 million barrels of crude storage.
Stockpiles in the Permian have hit several records in the
last four weeks, according to data from industry information
provider Genscape.
Investors have zeroed in on storage, waiting for declines in
weekly inventory data to signal demand is rising or production
is beginning to taper off. Stockpiles in Cushing, the delivery
point for the U.S. futures contract, hit a record in the week to
March 13, and Gulf Coast supply has been robust.
Now a Permian backlog shows signs of an even bigger supply
glut. Pipeline interruptions next month will compound already
high inventories in the region that have grown because
production has outpaced takeaway capacity.
Crude from the Permian that gets stored in Midland, Texas,
awaiting transport to the Gulf Coast, will be diverted to
Cushing, where it will add to burgeoning supplies, possibly
putting even more downward pressure on crude prices, traders
said.
West Texas Intermediate oil delivered into Midland has
slumped recently on news of planned work in May on two major
pipelines in the region - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP's
300,000 barrel-per-day West Texas Gulf and the 280,000 bpd Mid
Valley pipeline. These lines are primarily responsible for
bringing Permian crude closer to refiners on the Gulf Coast.
Pipeline outages in May will result in extra barrels moved
into Cushing, as physical oil traders will be "less likely to
buy May WTI at Cushing for need of storage space for incremental
May deliveries," said Dominic Haywood, an oil analyst at Energy
Aspects in London.
"Prompt futures should reflect fundamentals and if cash is
weaker, then that implies a softer May balance and thus weaker
fundamentals."
On Thursday, the discount for WTI into Midland for May
delivery WTC-WTM traded as low as $2.50 a barrel below U.S.
crude futures, the widest differential since early January, as
traders looked to offload crude.
JUST TOO FULL
Since February, storage volumes and utilization rates have
remained high in the Permian Basin, according to Genscape, which
monitors four locations totaling about 18.5 million barrels in
the region. Utilization rates are just under 70 percent and
there are some 12 million to 13 million barrels of oil stored in
tanks there.
There is a limited amount of space to hold crude in the
Permian, Genscape said.
In Colorado City, Texas - the starting location of both
Magellan Midstream Partners' 300,000 bpd BridgeTex and Sunoco's
West Texas Gulf lines - set a record in stocks last week,
although it was shy of a record utilization rate.
"You need to move it up to Cushing or move it to the Gulf
Coast," said Hillary Stevenson, manager of supply chain network
at Genscape. "If you have a lot of pipelines backed up, that's
not good."
EARLY SIGNS
The first signs that storage was swelling appeared in the
"roll" period for over-the-counter physical crude in Cushing,
the three days following a future contract's expiration when
refiners and traders square up final positions.
Fearing extra supply would eventually move to Cushing,
traders dumped May barrels in the cash roll for as little as
minus $1.60 on Friday, the lowest in four years.
Traders said the problem could be resolved in a month. WTI
at Midland barrels for June are more than $1.50 a barrel
stronger than May bids.
Still, crude inventories look to remain high, particularly
as demand levels and production cuts might not be enough to
start major drawdowns just yet, said Michael Cohen, head of
energy commodities research at Barclays.
"We probably won't see the low levels initially anticipated,
but we're not out of the woods yet in terms of clearing this
crude," he added.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai.; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Andre Grenon)