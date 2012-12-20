By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Dec 20 The world's spare oil
production capacity outside of Iran rose slightly in the last
two months, but a seasonal jump in winter heating consumption
led to drawdowns from global stocks, the U.S. government said on
Thursday in a bimonthly report.
In November and December, spare oil production capacity
averaged 2.1 million barrels per day, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said.
Though tight by historical standards, it is up from 2.0
million bpd from the previous two months, said the report, which
was the latest in a series required by last year's Iran
sanctions law.
The U.S. Congress passed sanctions in 2011 that require
global importers to buy less Iranian crude or risk being cut off
from the U.S. financial system. The European Union also banned
imports of Iranian crude.
The sanctions are aimed at pressuring Iran over its nuclear
program, which Tehran has said is only for civilian purposes.
A jump in winter fuel consumption led to a 1.4 million bpd
draw in world crude oil inventories, the EIA said. Most of that
came from U.S. inventories, which fell by about 0.5 million bpd
in November and a further 0.6 million bpd in December.
Global liquid fuels production dipped slightly during the
past 60 days, the report said. But production is still higher
than it was a year ago - mostly because of the U.S. energy boom.
During Nov-Dec U.S. production was up about 5 percent from a
year ago, at 11.4 million barrels per day versus 10.8 million
bpd, the report showed.
Because of the sanctions, Iran's crude oil production has
dropped by an estimated 1 million bpd from year-ago levels to
2.6 million bpd, the report said.