* Markey asks CFTC what steps it is taking on manipulation
* CFTC declines to respond "for now"
* CFTC position-limit rule held up in court
WASHINGTON, March 14 A key Democrat has
asked the head of the U.S. futures regulator whether Iran was
the source of a false rumor early this month that sent global
oil prices to their highest since 2008.
"Americans are paying more at the pump because of market
manipulation of oil prices, whether it's by rogue actors such as
Iran or by Wall Street speculators," said Edward Markey, the top
Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee. His panel has
an interest in ensuring markets are not subject to manipulation
because it has jurisdiction over oil output on U.S. lands.
Markey asked Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, in a letter on Wednesday whether
the agency had any indication the Iranian government, or an
entity connected to it, was the source of a report out of Iran
of a pipeline fire in top exporter Saudi Arabia on
March 1.
The surge in prices was short-lived as Saudi Arabia's
Interior Ministry denied the report.
Oil prices had already risen on tensions over new Western
sanctions on Iran. In December, Iran threatened to block
shipments in the Strait of Hormuz, through which flows nearly 20
percent of oil traded worldwide. Then the report helped spike
oil traded in London nearly 5 percent to over $128 a barrel.
Markey's letter also asked Gensler whether the oil market
was increasingly sensitive to false rumors and trading spurred
by such talk, and what steps the CFTC was taking to prevent
market manipulation.
A CFTC spokesman said the agency declined to comment "for
now" as it was reviewing the letter.
Rising gasoline prices are troubling President Barack Obama
ahead of November elections. In recent campaign-style stops he
has emphasized there are no quick fixes to dampen gasoline
prices, but said the country has cut its dependency on foreign
oil and boosted domestic crude production in the last few years.
The CFTC's groundbreaking rule on position limits in
commodities has been held up in courts by the financial
industry. The regulation aims to curb speculation by restricting
the number of contracts a trader can hold in oil and other
markets.
The Federal Trade Commission is watching for any signs of
price manipulation in oil markets by refineries as part of an
investigation it began last year. Another FTC probe concluded in
September that high gasoline prices mostly resulted from
costlier crude oil.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Dale Hudson)