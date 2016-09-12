By Ernest Scheyder
SPRING, Texas, Sept 12 Elizabeth Huber lost her
job inspecting oilfield pipes nearly 20 months ago and her
prospects remain bleak even as oil executives cautiously plot
production and budget increases.
Despite crude trading 75 percent above its February lows and
energy companies shifting focus from survival to recovery,
white-collar jobs in the sector remain as scarce as during the
depths of the two-year oil price rout.
Like many laid-off energy sector specialists, Huber, 58, a
metallurgical engineer, hopes this is just another cyclical
downturn that will pass.
Yet dozens of interviews with industry veterans, company
executives and recruiters suggest this time might be different.
Recruiters warn that many jobs may not return even when the
tentative recovery gains momentum. Job seekers, especially those
who have been through several ups and downs and are now nearing
retirement age, fear they may get sidelined for good.
Labor statistics seem to justify those fears. Over the past
25 years energy industry employment has closely tracked ups and
downs in crude prices.
This year, though, the sector continues to shed jobs even as
prices rallied from around $26 per barrel to over $50 in June
and have mostly held above $40 since. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2caqb41)
To be sure, at this early stage doubts linger whether the
recovery will hold after the slump that wiped out more than
200,000 jobs in the U.S. oil industry and related sectors. The
longer such uncertainty persists, the harder it will be for
specialists like Huber to return.
With severance and unemployment money long gone, Huber said
she might have no choice but settle for any job that pays the
bills.
"I can't afford to wait another year," she said at a recent
meeting of Energy Job Search Team, a Houston networking event
that draws hundreds each week. "I'm stretching every penny."
EXPERTISE LOST
For the industry, that could spell a loss of expertise that
will be hard to replace if and when the next boom comes.
"You're seeing so many older people and experienced people
be let go. The experienced people are out," said Carlos Pineda,
59, a drilling completions engineer laid off from Chevron Corp
in January 2016. He said this downturn definitely feels
much worse than in 2008 and even in the 1980s.
Even as executives of leading producers, such as EOG
Resources Inc or Pioneer Natural Resources Co
have been talking about production and budget increases, that
does not translate into more job offers.
By the end of July, the U.S. energy industry cut nearly
95,000 jobs compared with just under 70,000 a year earlier,
according to staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.
One reason companies are wary of hiring again is the
financial hangover after the shale drilling boom. It nearly
doubled U.S. oil output in five years, but left many producers
with hefty debt payments that current oil prices barely cover.
Tumbling oil prices also forced companies to get leaner
quickly by making greater use of data and computer models,
upgrading the techniques and streamlining operations.
Drilling and fracking a new well used to take more than a
month; in some cases it now takes half that time, or less, which
means fewer drilling crews and specialists.
"There are many people who will never come back to the oil
industry," said Gladney Darroh, head of energy recruiting firm
Piper-Morgan Associates. He said this latest downturn was the
worst he had seen in 40 years.
While many blue-collar workers have already found jobs in
construction and other industries, the future looks bleaker for
petroleum engineers, geologists and other specialists whose
skills do not transfer so easily.
"If you're a petroleum geologist, you don't become a loan
executive," says Mike Kahn, a recruiter at Lucas Group in
Houston.
HANGING ON
Tara Sinclair, senior economic fellow for global jobs
site Indeed, says that while search patterns show blue-collar
energy workers starting to look for jobs elsewhere after six
months, specialists tend to wait longer.
They do not want years of training and experience to go to
waste and many have the savings to be patient.
The bad news is that whereas there has been an uptick in
blue-collar job postings in the past five months, Indeed figures
show that listings of white-collar energy jobs keep falling.
(Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2c2sR78)
Many analysts expect companies to hold off with large-scale
hiring until oil prices eclipse $60 a barrel, despite industry
concerns that the retiring baby boomer generation will leave a
skills gap that may hurt future growth.
Today, companies can raise production by re-deploying idled
rigs and completing unfinished wells, but recruiters warn later
on they may struggle to find specialists they will need to find
new deposits and further boost productivity.
"If in two years you need a reservoir engineer with
experience, where are you going to find that person? It'll be
very difficult," said Darroh, the recruiter.
Oilfield services giant Halliburton Co, which laid
off more than 20,000 workers in the past two years, is playing
down such concerns. Mahesh Puducheri, global vice president of
human resources, said attractive benefits and pay - often above
$100,000 per year - act as strong incentives.
"Even though people would leave to go to another industry,
the moment oil and gas pricing starts to pick up, we expect them
to come back to our industry," he told Reuters. "We've never had
issues attracting people back."
Others are less confident and consider shortages of skilled
labor as a long-term risk. Yet their message is they have to
live with that risk while market conditions remain uncertain.
"I can't go hiring people until I'm confident my own
customers will have money to spend instead of paying down their
debt," said Ian Bryant, president of Packers Plus, which
supplies parts used in hydraulic fracturing.
